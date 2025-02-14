Why Was Pope Francis Hospitalized? About His Current Health

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome, Italy, in February 2025 to combat an illness, sparking concern around the world over his health. Since the pope has battled a number of ailments over the years, his supporters are looking for an update on his well being.

This isn’t the first time that Francis has been hospitalized. As most recall, the Argentinian leader has battled multiple health issues throughout his life so far, some of which were lung-related setbacks.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the information we know so far about Pope Francis’ health and his 2025 hospitalization.

How Old Is Pope Francis?

The pope is currently 88 years old as of February 2025.

Why Was Pope Francis Hospitalized?

Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome after battling bronchitis for several weeks. The Vatican released a statement, per CNN, confirming the news. It read, “This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue in a hospital setting treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing.”

Hours before he was brought to the hospital, Francis still held audiences at the Vatican. His recent ailment has caused concern among supporters and those in the Vatican.

Pope Francis’ Health History

Since 2021, Francis’ health setbacks have fueled rumors that he would resign, which the pope denied. At the time, he underwent intestinal surgery to remove part of his colon while managing diverticulitis, a condition that causes inflammation in the colon. According to Reuters, Francis shut down the resignation rumors while speaking to the Spanish radio network COPE, noting that it “didn’t even cross [his] mind” to step down from the papacy.

By 2022, however, the rumors resurfaced once Francis had a knee condition that prevented him from carrying out some of his duties. As a result, he has been using a wheelchair and a cane ever since.

The following year, Francis was admitted to a hospital for bronchitis. He returned to celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass about a week later. Francis’ 2025 hospitalization was the second known time he needed medical attention to combat bronchitis.

According to CNN, the Argentinian leader has suffered from lung issues throughout his life. Francis previously battled a severe bout of pneumonia, the outlet reported.