How Old Is Pope Francis? Age of the Head of the Catholic Church

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome on Friday to treat an illness, raising concerns worldwide about his health.

“This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis,” the Vatican said in a statement.

As a result of the pope’s hospitalization, all scheduled events for the next three days have been canceled.

“The Jubilee Audience scheduled for tomorrow, February 15, has been canceled,” a statement from the Holy See Press Office read. “The Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture, set to take place on Sunday, February 16, will be presided over by His Eminence Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education.”

The statement continued, “Furthermore, the meeting with artists, originally planned for Monday at Cinecittà, will not take place due to the Pope’s inability to attend.”

Find out more about him and his current condition below.

How Old Is Pope Francis?

Pope Francis was born on December 17, 1936, making him 88 years old in 2025

How Long Has Pope Francis Been the Pope?

Pope Francis has been the pope since March 13, 2013. As of February 2025, he has served for almost 12 years.

Pope Francis’ Health

Since 2021, Francis’ health setbacks have fueled rumors that he would resign, which the pope denied. At the time, he underwent intestinal surgery to remove part of his colon while managing diverticulitis, a condition that causes inflammation in the colon. According to Reuters, Francis shut down the resignation rumors while speaking to the Spanish radio network COPE, noting that it “didn’t even cross [his] mind” to step down from the papacy.

By 2022, however, the rumors resurfaced once Francis had a knee condition that prevented him from carrying out some of his duties. As a result, he has been using a wheelchair and a cane ever since.

The following year, Francis was admitted to a hospital for bronchitis. He returned to celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass about a week later. Francis’ 2025 hospitalization was the second known time he needed medical attention to combat bronchitis.

According to CNN, the Argentinian leader has suffered from lung issues throughout his life. Francis previously battled a severe bout of pneumonia, the outlet reported.