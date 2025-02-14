How Long Does It Take to Get a Settlement Check From a Car Accident?

Image Credit: Pexels

A car accident is hard enough to deal with. However, what happens afterward is often just as bad. Victims face the ordeal of mounting medical bills, lost wages, and unkind insurance companies who delay or undervalue claims. Not knowing when they’ll receive a settlement adds to the stress. That’s where one of California’s most trusted personal injury law firms, Arash Law, steps in to secure maximum compensation as quickly as possible.

Factors That Influence Settlement Timelines

Car accident victims have urgent financial needs. After a vehicle crash, the bills don’t stop. Everyone, from utility companies to hospitals, wants their payments. So, it’s no wonder victims want to know how long it takes to settle a claim. Several factors influence the timeline for settlements. Since every case is unique, car accident lawyers cannot give clients an exact completion date.

There are several reasons why some cases resolve within weeks and others take longer. Extensive medical care cases require more time to account for all related expenses. Liability is another issue. If the defendant contests fault, investigations may prolong the process. Insurers may also minimize payouts, which can result in lengthy negotiations. Finally, lawsuits can extend the timeline up to a year or more.

A Faster Way To Settle

Arash Law is a personal injury law firm specializing in expediting settlements. However, it does so differently from many other firms. The typical approach is to accept the first offer to close cases quickly, but that’s unacceptable for this 50-member legal team.

The firm refuses to be pressured by insurance companies. Its aim is to recover the maximum compensation and only take cases to trial when necessary. Instead, the firm rolls up its sleeves and fights for every dollar clients deserve.

A Powerhouse of Success

Founded by Arash Khorsandi, Esq., Arash Law has a strong reputation in personal injury litigation. The firm aggressively represents car, truck, motorcycle, rideshare, bicycle, and pedestrian accident victims. Thus far, these California injury attorneys have recovered over $400 million for accident victims.

One reason for the firm’s winning track record is its empathy toward victims. Clients seeking justice don’t get shuffled off to assistants or secretaries. Instead, Arash Law provides direct, one-on-one attorney representation. This client-centered approach results in faster settlements and better outcomes.

Comprehensive Legal Representation

Winning a case is only part of the equation. Arash Law goes beyond legal advocacy by providing comprehensive support to clients. Their services include:

Connecting clients with top medical specialists at no upfront cost.

Assisting clients with fixing or replacing their vehicles.

Helping clients with transportation when needed with complimentary transportation.

24/7 Availability: No matter where an accident occurs in California, Arash Law can assist at any hour.

Accident victims often have concerns about paying legal fees. Arash Law eases their worries with its contingency-based representation. Simply put, clients don’t pay unless the firm wins their case.

A Firm Trusted by Clients and Attorneys

Arash Law’s success has made it a go-to firm for accident victims and other California injury attorneys. Many lawyers refer their most complex, high-stakes cases to the firm. This level of trust speaks to the firm’s ability to secure favorable car accident settlements.

Their commitment to justice, aggressive legal strategy, and client-centered approach set them apart in the industry. Learn more or connect with them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.