The People’s Shark Is Backing RedPocket: Here’s Why It’s Changing Mobile Forever

Image Credit: Daymond John

If you’re tired of endless phone bills that climb higher each month, long customer service wait times, and unreliable coverage, you’re not alone—and neither is Daymond John. Known as the People’s Shark from Shark Tank, Daymond has made a career out of spotting disruptors that break the mold. But honestly, even after discovering and funding 30 disruptor startups and bringing in billions of dollars in revenue, even he doesn’t want bad service and sky-high bills from his mobile provider.

Now he’s lending his expertise to RedPocket Mobile, a bold wireless carrier redefining what consumers should expect from their providers. With affordable plans and forever locked-in low prices, unmatched flexibility to choose from three major 5G networks without switching contracts, and real customer care from humans that respond to you in 2 minutes or less, RedPocket claims to be the fresh start that the wireless industry so desperately needs.

“I wanted to partner with RedPocket because they do things differently,” Daymond says. “They empower people with better choices and real savings. That’s something I can get behind.”

The partnership, announced through a sleek ad campaign, pairs Daymond’s reputation for innovation with RedPocket’s commitment to providing “all 3”—affordability, premium coverage, and customer-first service. The campaign slogan says it all: RedPocket isn’t just a carrier; it’s the ultimate choice for savvy consumers who expect more.

Solving the Problems Legacy Carriers Won’t

Daymond’s endorsement runs deep, and it’s about fixing the everyday frustrations that come with traditional telecom providers. “I’m all about solutions,” Daymond explains, “and RedPocket solves problems that legacy carriers just ignore.” Over the decades since cell phones became popular, these problems have been swept under the rug because people didn’t have a choice if they wanted quality service.

But now, RedPocket claims to solve all three of the top industry problems:

The Price Problem: If you’ve noticed your wireless bill creeping up for no apparent reason, you’re not imagining things. Price hikes are a staple of legacy carriers, but RedPocket breaks the cycle with plans starting at just $10 a month. Better yet, they promise no price increases—ever.

The Wait Problem: Few things are more frustrating than sitting on hold for hours when you need help. A recent survey found that 40% of telecom customers rank wait times as their biggest frustration. RedPocket changes the game with its “2-Minute Care™ Promise,” connecting customers to an actual human in under two minutes. It’s no wonder their Trustpilot rating stands at an impressive 4.4 out of 5!

The Coverage Problem: Single-network carriers often leave users stranded when traveling or during peak times like holidays. RedPocket eliminates this issue by giving customers access to three major 5G networks. Whether you’re at home or on the road, RedPocket ensures you stay connected.

Daymond’s take? “These are the kinds of solutions that make people’s lives better. That’s why I’m proud to be part of this.” A promising business in his book is a problem solver, so it will be interesting to see if RedPocket can actually deliver on these three promises.

Meet RedPocket: The The New Ultimate Cell Carrier

Founded in 2006 as a small family-owned business in Los Angeles, RedPocket started with a simple mission: to disrupt the telecom industry by offering industry-leading wireless service that’s affordable, flexible, and customer-friendly.

Today, they’ve grown into a nationwide provider, but their core values and best-in-class, small business-style attention to detail remain unchanged. That’s earned them the moniker the “un-corporate carrier.”

RedPocket rejects frustrating hold times, hidden fees, and price hikes. Instead, they focus on the exact opposite, like reliability, transparency, and trust.

RedPocket’s users can’t stop raving about the difference:

“RedPocket has been a game-changer. Plans are simple, affordable, and reliable. I’ve recommended them to friends, and everyone’s impressed.”

“Switching to RedPocket was seamless. Their customer care is leagues ahead of legacy carriers.”

“I love having access to all three networks. It’s the flexibility I didn’t know I needed.”

This combination of affordability, flexibility, and exceptional service has made RedPocket the go-to choice for those looking to escape the frustrations of traditional carriers.

Why Daymond’s Support Matters

When Daymond John puts his name behind a brand, people pay attention—and for good reason. From founding FUBU to investing in countless disruptors on Shark Tank, Daymond’s track record speaks for itself.

Sure, his endorsement of RedPocket Mobile lends star power, but it’s so much more. His vote of confidence in a company is usually for a good reason, and in this case, it’s because they share the same values of innovation and empowerment.

“Connectivity is a fundamental right,” Daymond says. “RedPocket is proving that you can deliver premium service without gouging customers.” His involvement amplifies RedPocket’s message, making it clear that this isn’t just another wireless carrier—it’s a movement to put people first.

A New Dawn for Mobile Service?

If you’re done paying more only to settle for less, RedPocket Mobile is ready to give you better. With Daymond John leading the charge, they’re proving that affordability, flexibility, and care can coexist. Whether you’re looking to slash your wireless bill, avoid frustrating hold times, or enjoy seamless coverage nationwide, RedPocket might just be your answer.

Or, as Daymond himself puts it: “Looking for real value, unbeatable coverage, and a service that puts you first? RedPocket is the way to go. Don’t just take my word for it—see the difference for yourself.” His outspoken endorsement makes it all the more likely that switching to RedPocket today could get you ahead of the pack for redefined, next-level wireless service.