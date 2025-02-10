Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Super Bowl ended in victory for the Eagles and an upsetting loss for the Chiefs. Perhaps the most viral moment from the game, though, was when Taylor Swift — who came out to support her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce — got booed by fans at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. Since Donald Trump was also at the game, was the president booed too? Find out everything we know here.

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed at the 2025 Super Bowl?

There are several theories why Swift was met with a round of “boos” after her face was shown on the Jumbotron. Some assumed it was because the Superdome was packed with more Eagles fans than Chiefs fans, and they were criticizing her for supporting Kansas City. Others guessed that it was because sports fans have complained about the pop star’s coverage at Chiefs games. After going public with her and Kelce’s romance in 2023, some accused the NFL of shifting its attention to Swift rather than focusing on the game.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that Swift was booed because she doesn’t support him. He wrote, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Was Trump Booed at the 2025 Super Bowl?

President Trump is in attendance for Super Bowl LIX. pic.twitter.com/rI16SVgHbx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

There was a mix of boos and cheers for Trump from the crowd at the 2025 Super Bowl, according to Daily Mail.

What Has Trump Said About Taylor Swift?

Trump and Swift have made it clear that they don’t see eye to eye. The “You Need to Calm Down” hitmaker has criticized the president in the past, and the Republican has voiced his dissent in response. His most recent opposition for Swift was during the 2024 election when she endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Swift wrote via Instagram after the second presidential debate. “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. … I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

In response, Trump said in a September 2024 Fox & Friends interview that Swift is a “very liberal person” and “seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” Later that week, Trump took to Truth Social to simply write, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”