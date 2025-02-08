Why Were the 2025 CMT Music Awards Canceled? See Reason

The 2025 Country Music Television Awards, a.k.a the CMT Awards, have been canceled by parent company Paramount Global. The media giant — which is home to several well-known entertainment platforms such as Paramount+, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Comedy Central, CMT and more — announced the cancelation in a memo to staff, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. Since the CMT Awards became an anticipated event each year during awards season, why was the show suddenly canceled?

Last year, the CMT Awards were held on April 7, 2024, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Kelsea Ballerini served as the show’s co-host and host multiple times over the years. She attended the 2024 ceremony with her boyfriend, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered all the information we know so far about the 2025 CMT Awards’ sudden cancelation.

Why Were the CMT Awards 2025 Canceled?

The cancelation of the 2025 CMT Awards notably happened amid the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media, which began in 2024. In a letter obtained by THR on February 7, 2025, Paramount executive Bruce Gillmer informed staffers at the company that they were “pausing” some events in 2025.

“We want to share some news. We are pausing a few events for 2025, as we look to reimagine and optimize our events slate going forward,” the memo read. “These include the MTV EMAs, MTV MIAWs, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Mexico, and CMT Music Awards. Our world-class events remain a key component of Paramount’s music offering as we continue to raise the bar in delivering iconic, unforgettable performances and moments that drive pop culture. We have the best team in the business, and we are grateful for your hard work and dedication in bringing these events to life.”

At the time of publication, the American Kids Choice Awards is still scheduled to take place on March 15, 2025.

Are the ACM Awards 2025 Canceled?

The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards (known as the ACM Awards) have not been canceled; the awards ceremony has been produced by Amazon Prime Video since 2022.

When Are the ACM Awards 2025?

The ACM Awards are set to take place on May 8, 2025, in Texas.

Were the CMAs 2025 Canceled?

The 2025 Country Music Awards (a.k.a the CMAs) were not canceled either; the event is produced by ABC.

When Are the CMAs 2025?

The 2025 CMAs are scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 12, 2025.