Belle Gibson: Where Is She Now After Her Scam Was Exposed?

Image Credit: Courtesy Of Netflix

Belle Gibson was a powerful voice in the wellness world in the early 2010s, but that changed when she was caught for lying about her cancer diagnosis. The World Pantry brand creator told a touching story about being diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer and beating the odds against her. After coming clean about her claims in 2015, Gibson has stayed away from the public eye for the most part. So, where is Gibson now?

Netflix’s new six-episode miniseries Apple Cider Vinegar explores Gibson’s controversy, but the show is not a biopic. Therefore, Hollywood Life has compiled the latest updates and information on Gibson below.

Who Is Belle Gibson?

Gibson is an Australian scammer who was once known as a wellness guru, social media influencer and creator of an app and book titled The Whole Pantry. She opened up in her book about the faux cancer diagnosis she received. In one excerpt, per TODAY, Gibson recalled a doctor telling her, “You have malignant brain cancer, Belle. You’re dying. You have six weeks. Four months, tops.”

“I remember a suffocating, choking feeling and then not much else,” Gibson wrote in the book.

After rising to fame in 2013 for her Whole Pantry brand, Gibson amassed a large following on Instagram. At the time, she provided updates about her alleged multiple cancer diagnoses. She claimed she had malignant brain, blood, spleen, brain, uterus and liver cancer. By 2015, however, Gibson admitted her claims were false.

Where Is Belle Gibson Now?

It appears Gibson is still somewhere in Australia keeping a low profile. In 2017, Gibson was hit with more than $400,000 in fines, according to PEOPLE.

In 2024, media outlet A Current Affair spotted Gibson at a gas station, which appeared to be somewhere in Australia. The outlet reported that she still had not paid her $400,000 fine.

Does Belle Gibson Have a Husband?

Gibson is not married, but she was in a relationship with Clive Rothwell. It’s unclear when they broke up. Their romance is explored in Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar.

Does Belle Gibson Have Kids?

Yes, Gibson reportedly has a son from a past relationship.

Who Plays Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar?

Actress Kaitlyn Dever plays a dramatized version of Gibson. Dever is recognized for her roles in Dopesick, Rosaline and the upcoming second season of The Last of Us.

Dever spoke with TODAY ahead of the February 2025 release of her Netflix series, pointing out that she didn’t consult with the real-life Gibson while getting into character.

“I don’t have any questions for her. I appreciate the approach to the show it was really to create our own versions of the character,” Dever explained. “During shooting, we’d refer to her as ‘our’ Belle. … I learned about the wellness world going into this. I studied the text so that I knew it like the back of my hand. Tried to get the Australian accent down. Those were my priorities, and then also adding the human emotions to her — why she lied and why she did this horrible thing.”