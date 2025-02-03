What Grammys Did Sabrina Carpenter Win in 2025? See How Many She Got

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Sabrina Carpenter has made quite an impression — not just in the music industry, but around the world. The “Espresso” hitmaker won her first Grammy at the February 2, 2025, Grammy Awards, and it happened before she took the stage to perform her world-famous song as well as “Please Please Please.” And in true Sabrina fashion, she accomplished an outfit change and switched from old Hollywood jazz to her modern sound while performing. So, how many Grammys did Sabrina win, and which ones?

Find out below what awards Sabrina won this year.

How Many Grammys Did Sabrina Carpenter Win?

Sabrina took home two Grammy Awards this year — one for Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Pop Solo Performance for her single “Espresso.”

During the pop star’s acceptance speech, Sabrina acknowledged that this was the first time she won a Grammy Award: “This is, whoa, my first Grammy, so I’m gonna cry,” the “Taste” artist said. “But I wrote names, so I wouldn’t forget, on this napkin, but now it’s probably all messed up.”

“I feel so lucky to be able to come together and do something so special and beautiful and celebrate music,” she continued. “I want to thank all the fans that let my music be heard by the Recording Academy. I want to thank my mom for driving me to every voice lesson in Bala Cynwyd, [Pennsylvania], and I wanna thank my dad and my sisters. … This is so special to me, and Short n’ Sweet means the world.”

After thanking her team and producers, Sabrina jokingly ended her speech by saying, “Holy s**t, bye!” which was censored out of the live broadcast.

Who Won Album of the Year?

Beyoncé took home the Grammy for Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.

Did Taylor Swift Win a Grammy?

No, Taylor Swift did not win a Grammy this year. However, that didn’t stop her from openly supporting her friends and peers in the music industry. Taylor was seen on camera giving other artists a standing ovation and applauding them as they accepted their awards. The “Karma” artist also presented Beyoncé with the award for Best Country Album.

What Grammys Did Beyonce Win?

Beyoncé won three Grammys — one for Album of the Year, Best Country Album and the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted.”