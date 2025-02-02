Luca Mignini: A Journey To Selestia Beauty

Image Credit: Selestia Beauty

Selestia Beauty is a makeup brand created “for goddesses by goddesses.” Founded upon the timeless splendor of Italian art and nurtured by an unwavering commitment to self-celebration, Selestia Beauty champions the belief that beauty is not about meeting external standards, but embracing one’s inner radiance and expressing it fearlessly. From the concept of the “goddess” aesthetic to the Italian influences that inform the brand’s artistry, this is a glimpse into the world of Selestia Beauty.

Journey as an Entrepreneur in the Beauty Industry

“My journey is deeply influenced by my Italian roots, where beauty is woven into the very fabric of life—from mesmerizing architecture to the masterpieces of renowned artists. Growing up surrounded by such profound art and aesthetics, beauty has always held a sacred place in my heart,” Luca Mignini says.

Professionally, his experience as COO in the FMCG sector provided him with invaluable skills in manufacturing, marketing, and sales. However, it was his true passion for beauty that led him to embark on a new path.

The Origins of the Brand

Selestia Beauty was “born from love,” a profound connection that became the brand’s driving force. Luca Mignini credits his muse, his wife Soňa, with embodying this vision. A former model whose artistic approach to fashion and makeup continues to inspire, Soňa’s elegance, sensuality, and joy are at the core of Selestia’s identity.

Selestia Beauty’s commitment to empowerment and individuality is evident in its exclusive product line, designed to amplify rather than mask. Luxurious textures and refined packaging encourage beauty enthusiasts to celebrate their unique allure. The brand’s values of authenticity, inclusivity, and radical self-celebration resonate in every facet, from product design to marketing.

Relationship with Customers

“Customer feedback is the pulse of Selestia Beauty. Every suggestion, every shared story, helps us craft products that truly resonate,” Luca says.

With this foundation, Selestia Beauty has garnered a devoted following of customers who see makeup not only as a tool of transformation, but also as a medium of self-love and artistic expression. Their stories are a powerful reminder of the empowering impact of beauty.

Challenges Overcome

While Luca had extensive experience in manufacturing, marketing, and sales, creating a beauty brand required him to delve deeper into his passion for art and aesthetics, which is rooted in his Italian heritage. Drawing inspiration from the enchanting architecture of his homeland and the “timeless masterpieces of artists like Botticelli and da Vinci,” Luca says that he “aimed to infuse that essence into the brand.”

Selestia Beauty is grounded in what Luca refers to as “empowerment, authenticity, and radical self-celebration.” The brand is seeking to redefine beauty, allowing it to be less about conforming to traditional standards and more about an individualized act of radical freedom, making yourself beautiful in whatever way you want.

To this end, the company aims to create high-quality, inclusive products and shape the brand as a platform for open, honest conversations about confidence and beauty. “From product design to marketing, every move is a step towards building a community where self-expression is sacred and individuality is celebrated,” Luca says.