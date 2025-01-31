Filmmaker Peter Zerzan talks about crafting stories that matter

Image Credit: Peter Zerzan

Among a diverse range of industries that have shown significant signs of growth and success over the years, it is imperative to notice how the world of art, cinema, and entertainment has flourished consistently. The industry that overflows with tons of creative minds is home to certain producers, artists, and filmmakers who believe in doing the unconventional, no matter what. In this quest, they often seek roads less trodden and ensure to create art that could easily and most effectively resonate with a large section of the audience.

It is high-performing professionals and filmmakers like Peter Zerzan who make others believe in the power of genuine storytelling, stories that have the power to resonate and reach almost all across the world. Peter says that the industry already has several talented beings who create what the audiences need; however, sometimes, it is necessary to think out of the box and do things that can stun people in the most positive way in terms of art. “Films should reflect societies; it should be made in a way that could easily resonate with the ones watching them, such should be the honesty, and purity of cinema,” says the filmmaker.

He continues, “Today, it is all about attracting massive audience attention, which is also essential. However, films that stay fresh in audiences’ minds for years are those that touched them in some way. Hence, filmmakers must also focus on creating meaningful cinema that has the power to transcend boundaries and reach a broader audience across the world.”

Peter Zerzan, who attained a Political Science degree and initially worked as a political organizer, traveling across Midwest cities like Gary, Allentown, Cleveland, and Flint to support campaigns and social causes, in 2017, made the life-turning decision to dive deep into the world of filmmaking, for his passion for the cinema. He says that in an age of distraction, it is essential to create thoughtful films that can go ahead and reshape the entertainment realm in more ways than one.

He highlights how his experiences as a political organizer taught him a lot about people and communication, which he believes has helped him a lot in the process of filmmaking. Since making the shift, Peter Zerzan has written and directed two short films, one of which was showcased at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 2021. Currently, he is working on his third short while continuously honing his filmmaking craft and skills.

Peter Zerzan believes that meaningful storytelling isn’t just an artistic choice but also a way of reconnecting with audiences in an era where distraction is common. “Audiences, especially young people, mostly follow trends, see what people are talking about, watch those films and forget. However, it is time to change this trend and bring meaningful cinema they don’t forget. Films today should be more about stories that reflect a part or whole of society, something that can teach people in some way and make them feel compelled to go to the theatre to watch.”

The rising filmmaker also emphasizes the importance of preparation. He believes that true inspiration comes from planning for the future. He says that most filmmakers get bogged down on set in trying to be the most creative, but creativity thrives when the groundwork is laid beforehand.

On a parting shot, Peter Zerzan also emphasizes that filmmakers today must collaborate more with other creative minds to create cinema that people can learn from and feel inspired by.