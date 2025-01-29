Antoinette Camastra: Hospitality and Luxury Experiences

Image Credit: Antoinette Camastra

The hospitality industry is an intricate one to work within. As essential workers within the ecosystem of the larger economy and culture, hospitality workers serve as a crucial junction between consumers and the experiences they crave. In many ways, the hospitality and service industries are some of the country’s ultimate curators, helping guide guests along their path and tailoring bespoke experiences for each guest. Every interaction, no matter how brief, is a vital piece of the puzzle that creates your overall dining experience. Few understand this better than Antoinette Camastra, who has taken her love of hospitality and turned it into a field all its own, in which she curates five-star, high-end, bespoke experiences for clientele utilizing her niche expertise.

Antoinette curates luxury experiences for guests and is a designer with a “very entrepreneurial spirit.” In this way, Antoinette wears many hats: she is essentially a jack-of-all-trades who specializes in tailoring bespoke experiences, private charters, branded venues and more with all the trimmings that evoke high-end, luxury environments.

“As a child, I would plan dinner parties for my friends and I,” Antoinette says, recalling her lifelong passion for curating beautiful experiences, tablescapes, and memories. “I initially started in the industry by networking with the elite in Yorkville, Toronto, where I bartended and worked at some of the finest restaurants and event venues in the city to help pay my way through university.”

In regards to how all of this led to her position as one of the pre-eminent forces in specialized high-end luxury experiences today, Antoinette says, “I was always a very observant person… I naturally understood the intricacy of luxury and how to deliver a high-end hospitable experience for guests.”

Antoinette’s journey eventually led her to work for Airbnb Luxe, where she broadened her skills in luxury travel within the short-term rental space. She has developed a keen eye for design, which she uses when offering exclusive accommodations by hand-selecting the best villas, castles and mansions for memorable trips and assisting customers with one-of-a-kind concierge services and events at luxury properties around the world. This unique blend of skills and experiences has allowed her to carve out a niche in a competitive market, delivering unparalleled luxury experiences.

The biggest hurdle Antoinette has faced in the field has been standing out in a noisy marketplace. Learning to navigate the ever-changing ways of social media and staying relevant has been tricky, especially given the sometimes private nature of the high-end clientele for which she tailors bespoke experiences. She operates within a unique profession, focused on such a rare niche with expertise not many others share. This can make it difficult to properly communicate Antoinette’s sheer level of dexterity, flexibility, malleability, and expertise. “What I do is rare and one-of-a-kind.”

If clients or companies are looking for the best to curate luxury experiences anywhere in the world, Antoinette Camastra has cornered the market by being the best in the business. As Antoinette concludes, “Stay true to who you are, especially in a dog-eat-dog world, and really be confident in your craft. Shoot for the stars, dream big, because anything is possible—take it from me!”