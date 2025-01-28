Why Was Selena Gomez Crying in a Since-Deleted Video?

Image Credit: Deadline via Getty Images

Selena Gomez posted a video of herself crying earlier this week, and fans were naturally concerned. On Monday, January 27, the multi-hyphenate was seen in the clip visibly emotional over a recent change brought forth by Donald Trump‘s administration. Shortly after Selena shared the video, the 32-year-old was criticized by conservatives — one of whom named Sam Parker, who bullied Selena by calling for her deportation. Learn everything about the situation below.

Why Was Selena Gomez Crying?

In the social media video, Selena voiced her grief about recent deportation policies. Over the past few days, reports have emerged of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers raiding cities to track down undocumented immigrants.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand,” Selena said while wiping the tears from her face. “I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

Where Is the Video of Selena Gomez Crying?

Shortly after sharing the clip to her Instagram Stories, Selena deleted the video — but the world had already seen it and reshared it to social media.

Where Is Selena Gomez From?

Selena is a third-generation Mexican-American. She was born in Grand Prairie, Texas. Her mother, Mandy Teefey is also from Texas. Selena’s grandparents emigrated to Texas in the 1970s from Mexico.

Who Is ‘Mr. Parker’ & What Did He Say to Selena Gomez?

Republican senate candidate Sam Parker took to X on Monday, January 27, to criticize the Emilia Perez actress.

“Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she’s the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the ’87 Amnesty [sic],” he claimed in one of his tweets. “She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g’parents [sic]. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?”

In response to Sam’s bullying, Selena took to her Instagram Stories to write, “Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

The Republican took to X again to admit that he “dragged” Selena “pretty hard today.”

“But the truth is, I partially blame millions of white Americans for Selena Gomez’s attitude: she identifies w/another people b/c she’s doesn’t see America as anything more than an economic zone of monetary opportunity [sic],” Sam claimed in another tweet. “That’s not really anything special to identify with, though, so of course she identifies w/her ancestral Mexico. In this, she’s no different from millions of MAGA & conservatives who also don’t see any special identity associated with America. It’s just a big marketplace of ideas & GDP, after all. Colorblind meritocracy! Like, wtf is there to even identify with? A piece of paper that says you’re ‘American?'”

Sam added in his lengthy follow-up tweet, “Yes, I’m looking at you, Mr. & Ms. Offended MAGA ‘American.’ I’m blaming you for Selena’s lack of American identity & loyalty. Until you begin to understand what America is–WHO America is–people like Selena Gomez will never change [sic].”