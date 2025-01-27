When Does the IRS Start Accepting Tax Returns? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tax season has arrived, and everyone will be scrambling to get their returns. As taxpayers compile all of their W-2 forms, 1099s and other documentation to file their refunds, many are asking when exactly the internal revenue service (IRS) will start accepting returns.

According to IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, they’ve reformed tax filing tools for Americans. Per the IRS’ website, Werfel said that this “has been a historic period of improvement for the IRS, and people will see additional tools and features to help them with filing their taxes this tax season.”

“These taxpayer-focused improvements we’ve done so far are important, but they are just the beginning of what the IRS needs to do,” the commissioner added. “More can be done with continued investment in the nation’s tax system.”

Everything you need to know about this year’s tax season is below.

The nation's tax season begins today — the #IRS will now start accepting and processing 2024 tax returns. This filing season will continue reflecting our focus on improving services for taxpayers. Find out more: https://t.co/kjgLuiVjGI — IRSnews (@IRSnews) January 27, 2025

When Does the IRS Start Accepting Tax Returns?

January 27, 2025, is the first day that the IRS will accept returns from taxpayers, according to the federal service. The IRS noted that it expects “more than 140 million individual tax returns for tax year 2024 to be filed ahead” of the 2025 deadline, which comes in the spring. Additionally, the IRS estimates than more than half of all returns are projected to be filed with assistance from a tax professional.

“The 2025 tax filing season will reflect continued IRS progress to modernize and add new tools and features to help taxpayers,” the service’s website reads. “Since last tax season, the improvements include more access to tax account information from text and voice virtual assistants, expanded features on the IRS Individual Online Account, more access to dozens of tax forms through cell phones and tablets and expanded alerts for scams and schemes that threaten taxpayers.”

When Is the 2025 Tax Deadline?

April 15, 2025, is the federal deadline for taxpayers to submit their returns this year.

Where Is it Best to File Tax Returns?

Taxpayers use various tools to file their taxes, some of which include TurboTax or H&R Block; others may hire an in-person accountant to handle their taxes.

The IRS also provides taxpayers the “Direct File” tool for anyone to file their federal returns. However, Direct File is only available in 25 states.