Nontraditional Engagement Rings as a Modern Symbol of Love

Picture the perfect moment—intimate, natural, and utterly romantic. The love of your life kneels and asks the question, and there’s no traditional solitaire diamond ring in sight. The idea of breaking away from tradition might seem daunting at first, but you’re not alone in this. Modern couples are increasingly breaking away from tradition and proposing with nontraditional rings. Finding a design that truly reflects their love and matches their lifestyle is not always simple.

More often than not, choosing a nontraditional engagement ring is driven by personal style, design preferences, and practicality rather than finances. This change and the availability of creative engagement ring alternatives empower couples to choose a ring that reflects their story and personality, often with a statement-making main stone in the center and tiny diamonds for that extra sparkle.

Add a Pop of Color

While diamonds have long been the go-to for engagement rings, a more contemporary trend is emerging. Sustainable gemstones, accented by diamonds, are gaining popularity. One such modern alternative to diamonds are alexandrites. They were first discovered in the Ural Mountains of Russia in the early 19th century and were named in honor of the future emperor Alexander II. The natural version of this color-changing gem is rare, so a lab-created, more affordable version is often used.

Lab-grown alexandrites, with a Mohs hardness of 8.5, are highly durable and suited for everyday wear. Unlike mined alexandrite gemstones, engagement rings with alexandrites that are lab-grown are free of inclusions and conflict, as they have a minimal environmental impact. This makes them highly desirable among modern couples looking for a colorful ring that reflects their environmental values.



Your choice of metal to accompany the alexandrite can achieve a different aesthetic. You can’t go wrong with yellow or rose gold if you want a warmer, vintage look. However, to achieve a contrast with the color-changing gemstone, a cool tone of platinum or white gold would be the right choice.

Alexandrites, chosen as a birthstone for Gemini, go well with all types of ring styles, from elegant and simple solitaires to bold, attention-grabbing geometric ones like this kite alexandrite ring. Tiny white diamonds line the base of the kite, adding some extra length and sparkle to the shorter side. The uniquely shaped band also makes it easy to pair with many stacking rings like chevrons and open-band wedding rings.

Explore Geometrical Cuts

The geometrically cut gemstones are among the most popular choices for nontraditional engagement rings. Hexagon and kite-shaped stones, in particular, have been the couple’s favorites for the past few years. Their usually larger surface makes them the perfect cuts for semi-precious gems with unique patterns. Cue the moss agates, of course. Depending on your aesthetic, geometric rings can be stacked to create a trendy bridal ring set. If you are in the market for a geometric ring, you shall find it at Aurelius Jewelry.

The hexagonal cut features a six-sided shape commonly found in nature. Due to its shape, it is commonly set in bezels or secured with different numbers of prongs of different styles. The geometric look that the hexagon provides can be applied to both precious and semi-precious gemstone types.

Step-cut geometric shapes with a flat bottom part of the stone allow for incredibly comfortable low-profile rings. One such design that definitely stands out is this hexagon moss agate engagement ring with leaves and diamond pavé. The nature-inspired details will have you admiring, and you may or may not ever stop staring at your hand.

The main stone is secured by four heart-shaped prongs positioned at the outer corners, leaving the top and bottom tips exposed. This allows for a more open setting that lets as much light as possible pass through the stone and illuminate the mossy inclusions. However, the most distinctive feature of this design must be the mirrored and flipped leaf band design that makes this ring unlike any other you’ve seen before.

Play with Asymmetry

Other nontraditional engagement ring styles included asymmetrical designs with unique arrangements of side stones around or alongside the main gemstone. These so-called cluster rings break away from traditional symmetry of engagement rings with their artistic touch and unpredictability. They often include colored gemstones and east-west settings.

Combining several smaller gemstones makes the ring look larger without increasing the price. Clusters might not be for everyone, as those who prefer minimalist designs might find them too ornate. However, couples seeking a unique, bold, eye-catching ring should definitely give them a chance.

One of the advantages of this ring style is its potential for personalization. These rings can be easily customized by incorporating your and your loved ones’ birthstones. For instance, a moss agate cluster ring with aquamarines and diamonds, aquamarines for March and diamonds for April.

Connect With Nature

Nature-inspired engagement rings are the new favorite choice for several reasons. Artistic details, like leaves and vines, add organic textures that align with modern couples’ eco-conscious values. The craftsmanship required to create such a detailed piece of jewelry should definitely not be overlooked, either.