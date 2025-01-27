Was There an Earthquake in New Hampshire Today?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The North East had quite the shock today. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, January 27, New England residents were impacted by an earthquake. Though the quake wasn’t as extensive as the West Coast has dealt with, those living in Massachusetts and Maine were surprised to feel the ground shake, but did New Hampshire get hit too? Find out below.

Did New Hampshire Have an Earthquake Today?

The earthquake’s epicenter was off the coast of New England near York Harbor, Maine, but New Hampshire residents felt the tremor. People living in Seacoast, Dover, Manchester, Concord, Keene, Claremont and a few nearby towns reported feeling the quake.

Today’s earthquake was a 3.8-magnitude tremor. The U.S. Geological Survey initially labeled it as a 4.1 but quickly lowered the measurement.

The York County EMA publicly confirmed the earthquake by taking to X, tweeting, “We can confirm that a small earthquake occurred at 10:22am. Shaking was felt countywide. No risk remains to the public. To assist our dispatch centers, please DO NOT call 911 unless it is an emergency.”

We can confirm that a small earthquake occurred at 10:22am. Shaking was felt countywide. No risk remains to the public. To assist our dispatch centers, please DO NOT call 911 unless it is an emergency. pic.twitter.com/TMB6pjW42v — York County EMA (@YorkCountyEMA) January 27, 2025

Did Boston Have an Earthquake?

Bostonians felt the earthquake even though the epicenter was about 60 miles away from the city. According to multiple outlets, residents near Boston, including Wakefield, Woburn, Winchester, Winthrop, Foxboro, Newburyport, Hudson, Mansfield, Medford, Marlboro and Walpole reported feeling the tremor this morning.

Where Else in New England Was the Earthquake Felt?

Since the earthquake originated off the coast of Maine, many residents in the state felt the ground rattle beneath them.

How Many Earthquakes Has New England Had?

The USGS has estimated that New England can get about two minor earthquakes per year. The survey’s website even indicates that people “in New England, and in its geological extension southward through Long Island, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones since colonial times.”

Over the past five years, most New England earthquakes did not reach higher than a 5.0 magnitude. In April 2024, residents in New York City felt the effects of an earthquake that originated from New Jersey. The quake was reportedly the biggest one to occur in the region since 1884.