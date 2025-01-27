Where Was There an Earthquake in New England Today?

Image Credit: Getty Images

New England experienced a massive earthquake today. Find out all the details of the scary happening below.

Where in New England Was There an Earthquake?

There was an earthquake on January 27, 2025, in New England, United States. It had a 3.8 magnitude and a depth of 13.2 km., that was felt across nearby cities. The earthquake occurred at 10:22 a.m. and The York County Emergency Management Agency urged residents to not dial 911, unless it was for an emergency. The USGS Earthquakes government agency shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Today’s M3.8 near Bar Harbor, Main, reminds us that earthquakes are unusual but not unheard of along the Atlantic Seaboard.” Fortunately, severe damage and fatalities have not been reported thus far. Experts have warned that there may be aftershocks from the earthquake. USGS has shared that there is a 15% chance that an aftershock may occur next week, that may have the magnitude of 3 or more, as reported by NBC.

Today's M3.8 near Bar Harbor, Main, reminds us that earthquakes are unusual but not unheard of along the Atlantic Seaboard. If you felt it, or are in the area and didn't feel it, please let us know!https://t.co/Lw4NoB6nSP pic.twitter.com/tptvt14hgT — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 27, 2025

Did Boston Have an Earthquake?

The effect of the earthquake was felt across Boston neighborhoods as well. The shaking was also felt in Portland. The center of the earthquake came specifically from off the coast of Maine, according to CBS.

Where Have There Been Earthquakes in New England Before?

Earthquakes happening in the northeast of America is rare. There have been 65 earthquakes that have had a magnitude of 2.1 or higher in the area since 1638, according to the NH Department of Environmental Services’ fact sheet.

Most recently, in 2012, there was an earthquake with a 3.8 magnitude that took place in New England. In 1638, Vermont and New Hampshire experienced its strongest earthquake in history, which had the magnitude of 6.5, according to the New England Storm Center.

This camera operated by the Stage Neck Inn in York Harbor Beach, Maine experienced shaking associated with the #earthquake. pic.twitter.com/FHEn1XCVZb — Chris Gloninger, CCM, CBM (@ChrisGloninger) January 27, 2025

What Is the Best Way to Prepare for an Earthquake?

Have your family and friends undergo an earthquake drill. The CDC recommends that during the drill, you drop on your knees and cover your head. Also, practice seeking shelter from possible falling objects, by going underneath sturdy furniture pieces such as tables or desks. Its best to stay close to an interior wall and to stay far away from glass windows. It’s important to also have an evacuation plan, and to have an emergency supplies kit that includes water, food and first aid items. Also, set up a location to meet with your family outside of the home, in case you are scattered in the city.