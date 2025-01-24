Sundance 2025: Festival Parties, Panels, and Exclusive Events

Image Credit: Sundance 2025

The Elvis Suite

Firewood on Main Street, 306 Main St., Park City, UT 84060 – January 23-27, 2025

Film critic Elvis Mitchell and Darling&Co. will host The Elvis Suite, an exclusive invitation-only experience designed to feature in-depth discussions with prominent industry figures about their creative processes, cultural impact, and the evolving landscape of filmmaking. The festival kicks off (on Jan. 23) with an opening celebration for “Jimpa,” starring Olivia Coleman and John Lithgow. Scheduled highlights include (on Jan. 24) Olivia Coleman and John Lithgow discussing their roles starting at 10:15 AM; Cynthia Erivo engaging the audience beginning at 1:30 PM; and Sarah Jessica Parker alongside The Librarians team kicking off at 4:30 PM. The excitement continues (on Jan. 25) with Rose Byrne at 9:30 AM; Questlove from 1:00 PM; Ryan Coogler starting at 3:00 PM; and “Spotlight On Tomorrow” (on Jan. 25) the launch of Walker’s Rising Stars National Scholarship Program including a special panel moderated by DEADLINE editor Dominic Patten at 6:00 PM and featuring Songstress and Documentary Filmmaker Kimberly Cole, Director Rachel Fleit and Actor Jimmy Akingbola of Peacock’s hit series BEL AIR, exploring the program’s mission and the importance of investing in the arts beginning at 6:00 PM and ending at 9:00 PM. Benedict Cumberbatch and Dylan Southern will discuss “The Thing with Feathers” (on Jan. 26) beginning at 12:00 PM. The festival begins to wrap up with a conversation (on Jan. 27) featuring Eugene Hernandez and Kim Yutani starting at 1:30 PM, followed by Quentin Tarantino from 5:00 PM.

Each session is designed to provide engaging and insightful discussions, enhancing the festival experience.

Sommsation Wine Lounge

Jackson’s Hideaway Ski Lounge, 900 Main Street, Park City, UT – January 24-27, 2025

Sommsation returns to Sundance with its third annual Wine Lounge, creating a luxurious haven for wine enthusiasts and film lovers. The lounge features an intimate setting for curated wine tastings, complemented by gourmet meats and cheeses from esteemed wineries such as Halter Ranch Winery and Alexana Winery. VIP wine tastings start (on Jan. 24) at 12:00 PM, “The Art of Pairing” evening event beginning at 7:00 PM, and “Wines & Vibes” with DJ Joune kicking off at 9:30 PM. The festivities continue (on Jan. 25) with all-day wine tastings starting at 11:00 AM. (On Jan. 26), VIP tastings which include an elevated wine-tasting experience featuring ultra-premium and reserve wines, live chef demonstrations, and luxury pairings start at 12:00 PM, followed by the “Vines & Vinyl” after-hours event featuring champagne greetings, tastings of independent wines curated by Sommsation, and an intimate live musical performance by DJ Joune, the internationally acclaimed open-format DJ and the official in-house DJ for the Utah Jazz NBA team and the Utah Hockey Club starting at 7:00 PM. Closing out the weekend (on Jan. 27) will be the PowerFlix Launch Party at 7:00 PM. Each session is carefully crafted to provide a rich and engaging experience, blending the worlds of fine wine and cinema.

Indie Directors’ Lounge

The Cabin, 427 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060 – January 24-26, 2025

Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment introduces the Indie Directors & Creators Lounge, themed “Cashmere and Chocolate,” a venue celebrating diverse voices with a star-studded lineup, live performances, and exclusive previews that foster collaboration and inspiration among filmmakers. The weekend kicks off (on Jan. 24) with a meet-and-greet with Ericka Nicole Malone starting at 1:00 PM, followed by performances by DJ Spinderella and Jessica Betts beginning at 5:00 PM. The excitement continues (on Jan. 25) with a conversation with Niecy Nash-Betts starting at 1:00 PM and a set by DJ Pee Wee (Anderson .Paak) kicking off at 8:30 PM. The Salt Lake City Mass Choir performs (on Jan. 26) starting at 11:00 AM, followed by gospel legend Mali Music at 12:30 PM. Malone describes the lounge as a celebration of authenticity, perseverance, and creativity in filmmaking, with each session carefully crafted to provide engaging and enriching experiences, enhancing the overall festival atmosphere.

SkillHouse World Premiere & Gala After-Party on Maint Street

The Music Lodge Treasure Mountain Inn, 255 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060 – January 24, 2025

Influencer-driven horror film SkillHouse is set to premiere (on Jan. 24) in Park City. Produced by GenTV and 50 Cent in partnership with Group Black, the film stars 50 Cent, McCarrie McCausland, Bryce Hall, Hannah Stocking, and Neil McDonough. Directed by Josh Stolberg, renowned for his work on the SAW franchise, SkillHouse offers a fresh updated take on the horror genre. Media check-ins for the premier begin at 7:30PM preceding guest arrivals at 8:00PM. Subsequent events include the Gala After-Party taking place at the Black Rock Mountain Resort, where guests will come together to celebrate this next-generation horror film.

Special Screening: Pasta Negra

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St., Park City, UT 84060 – January 24, 2025

The screening of “Pasta Negra” (Shorts Program 2) adds a poignant dimension to the festival lineup. Scheduled events include (on the day of the screening) press check-in starting at 10:30 AM, followed by the press line from 11:00 to 11:45 AM. The screening itself begins at 12:00 PM. Directed by Venezuelan-Canadian filmmaker Jorge Thielen Armand, “Pasta Negra” delves into the resilience and sacrifices of Venezuelan women amidst the country’s humanitarian crisis, drawing on Thielen Armand’s personal family experiences and the broader Venezuelan diaspora. His previous works, “La Soledad” (Venice 2016) and “La Fortaleza” (Rotterdam 2020), have earned international acclaim.

After-Party: Serious People

Private Location – January 27, 2025

The debut of Serious People adds an intriguing narrative to Sundance’s diverse lineup. Serious People follows the journey of a music video director navigating the dual pressures of a demanding career and impending fatherhood. To balance these competing demands, he enlists a lookalike to take on his professional responsibilities, raising thought-provoking questions about identity and the boundaries of work-life separation. After the sci-fi film Serious People makes its debut at Sundance, directors Pasqual Gutierrez and Ben Mullinkosson, along with friends, family, and industry leaders, will gather (on Jan. 27) at a private location to celebrate the film’s debut at 10:00PM.