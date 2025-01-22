San Diego Fires: Updates on Fashion Valley Mall Brushfire & More

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

San Diego County is currently facing a wildfire threat. Less than two weeks after Los Angeles County was ravaged by multiple fires (including the most destructive Palisades and Eaton fires), many San Diego residents were issued evacuation orders as a result of several brushfires. Though the damage in SD isn’t as extensive as the devastation in L.A., California’s wildfires are raising concerns for this season and for the future.

Get an update on all of the San Diego County fires, including containment, evacuations and more, below.

How Many Fires Are in San Diego Right Now?

There’s a hill on fire across the street from Fashion Valley in San Diego. Hopefully, this gets resolved soon pic.twitter.com/HVuyotUBQZ — First Service Residential (@FirstServi31530) January 21, 2025

There were four fires across San Diego County on Tuesday, January 21, 2025: the Lilac fire, the Pala fire, the Riverview fire and the Friars fire. The Lilac fire is the largest blaze out of the three, and it quickly encompassed more than 80 acres.

The Friars fire initially caused a panic because it erupted near the Mission Valley neighborhood, which is located a few miles from downtown San Diego.

The causes of the fires are still unknown. However, high wind gusts and dry conditions have been cited as the fuel to California’s wildfires.

Were Evacuations Lifted in San Diego County?

#UPDATE The EVACUATION ORDER for the #PalaFire has been lifted per @NorthCountyFire. If you had to leave, it is now safe to go back home. Drive slowly and carefully. Be mindful of firefighters and deputies, as well as road and utility crews, working in the area.… https://t.co/ogEaBqxWcs — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 21, 2025

Evacuations were ordered in Bonsall due to the Lila fire, and 86 people were left displaced as a result of the blaze, according to multiple outlets.

The Pala Fire evacuation orders were lifted on January 21, the San Diego Sheriff’s department tweeted.

What Happened at Fashion Valley Mall?

A brushfire near the Fashion Valley Mall caused concern after it was seen on a hillside nearby. The blaze prompted evacuation orders, and the mall was not impacted by the inferno.

San Diego County Fires Containment Status

According to Cal Fire, the Lila fire was 50 percent contained as of 6 p.m. PT on January 21. The Pala fire, which sparked near the town of Pala Mesa, was quickly contained but initially triggered evacuation orders. The Riverview fire blaze was also promptly contained that day and burned about one acre of land.