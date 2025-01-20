Wordle Answer Today — January 20: See Hints & Solution

Image Credit: Getty Images

Your favorite New York Times word game, “Wordle,” has become a global addiction! Everybody and their mother wants to solve the daily puzzle on their own, but it can get difficult. All players have six attmpts to guess the five-letter answer for each day’s “Wordle” in the games section of the news publication. So, what was today’s Wordle answer on January 20, 2025?

See the hints for the January 20, 2025, “Wordle” and the answer by scrolling all the way down below.

What Is Today’s Wordle Hint?

Our hints for today’s “Wordle” include the following:

It’s the title of a mega popular Netflix series.

It’s used to make a popular fried seafood dish.

It’s a type of mollusk.

What Letter Does Today’s Wordle Start With?

Today’s “Wordle” starts with the letter “S.”

Are There Any Repeated Letters in Today’s Wordle?

No, there are no repeated letters in today’s “Wordle” answer.

Who Invented Wordle?

Software engineer and artist Josh Wardle created the game amid the COVID-19 lockdowns with his partner, Palak Shah. Josh studied media arts at Royal Holloway, University of London, then went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts in Digital Art. Josh later landed jobs at Reddit and Pinterest before he made “Wordle a global phenomenon.

The game’s title is a play on Josh’s last name. According to The Verge, Josh previously revealed he had originally considered calling the game “Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz.”

“This is true: I was going to call ‘Wordle,’ Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz,” he shared during an on-stage presentation in 2024. “Had I called the game Mr. Bugs, I like to think it would not have been successful.”

While developing the prototype for “Wordle,” Josh only showed it to close friends and family. During the presentation, he said, “I was trying to do something that was authentic to me. I was trying to build something for someone that I loved. It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

Josh advised other creators to follow their own journeys and to avoid emulating an invention like his in order to find success.

“Don’t try to make ‘Wordle.’ Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you,” he suggested. “And then everything else will follow from that.”

What Is the Wordle Answer for January 19?

The answer for Sunday’s “Wordle“ is SQUID.

A new Wordle is available every day, so check back tomorrow for more help on your next challenge!