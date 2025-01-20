Why Is Michelle Obama Not Going to Trump’s Inauguration?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Michelle Obama was noticeably absent during late former President Jimmy Carter‘s funeral on January 9. Now, she’s expected to skip Donald Trump‘s inauguration. But why? As speculation over her absence swirls online, many are wondering if Donald really is the reason why Michelle won’t go to the event. The former First Lady has not publicly commented on these rumors, but a statement from the Office of Barack Obama and Michelle read, “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration, Office of Barack and Michelle Obama.”

Here is everything we know about Michelle’s absence from Trump’s inauguration.

MICHELLE OBAMA SKIPPING TRUMP'S INAUGURATION: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the former first lady and Nancy Pelosi not attending President-elect Trump's inauguration on Monday. pic.twitter.com/MK3nducPYB — The View (@TheView) January 17, 2025

Why Did Michelle Obama Skip Carter’s Funeral?

Michelle did not give a reason why she missed Carter’s funeral in Washington D.C. However, journalist Jeff Zeleny told CNN that the former First Lady had “scheduling conflicts” with the funeral and that she was “still in Hawaii.”

In a statement to Politico, a spokesperson for Michelle said, “Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President.”

During Carter’s funeral, Michelle’s husband, Barack, was seen chatting with Donald and even smiling a few times while sitting next to the Republican. It’s unclear what they talked about, but Donald told a group of reporters that, based on the live broadcast, he “didn’t realize how friendly [their interaction] looked.”

“Boy, they look like two people that like each other. And we probably do,” Donald added.

Why Isn’t Michelle Obama Going to Trump’s Inauguration?

Michelle has not publicly given a reason why she is skipping Trump’s second inauguration. However, a source told PEOPLE that there is “no overstating her feelings about” the president-elect.

“She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” the insider told the outlet. “Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition. She served in the public eye and did all the public good that she could for eight years as first lady. You’ll see her when she has a project or cause to promote but she doesn’t feel the need to be a public figure anymore.”

Michelle has criticized Donald’s past presidency, his policies, views and legal actions while she campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in late 2024.

Is Barack Obama Going to Trump’s Inauguration?

Yes, Barack is expected to attend Donald’s inauguration.