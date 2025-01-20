Hollywood’s High-Stakes Secrets in Celebrity Gambling Stories

Image Credit: Bazoom AI

Hollywood is known for its glitz, glamour and fast-paced lifestyle, but behind the cameras and red carpets, many celebrities engage in high-stakes gambling. These high-profile figures often seek thrills in secretive casinos and even in the

best online USA casinos, where fortunes can be won or lost in the blink of an eye. Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing celebrity gambling stories.

Ben Affleck: A Poker Pro with a Controversial Past

Ben Affleck is perhaps one of Hollywood’s most famous celebrity gamblers. The actor is an accomplished poker player and blackjack enthusiast, reportedly spending hours honing his skills. In 2004, Affleck won a poker tournament, pocketing $356,000. However, his gambling career hit a snag in 2014 when he was banned from the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas for allegedly counting cards during a blackjack game, a technique that gives players an edge over the house. While Affleck denied the accusations, the incident highlighted the risks celebrities face when they indulge in high-stakes gambling.

Tobey Maguire: From Hollywood Star to Poker Kingpin

Tobey Maguire’s connection to the world of high-stakes gambling gained public attention in 2017 after the release of Molly’s Game, a film based on the real-life story of professional gambler Molly Bloom. Bloom ran an underground poker game that attracted A-list celebrities, businessmen and powerful figures. Maguire was a regular player, known for his competitiveness and huge wins. However, Maguire’s involvement in the underground poker scene came with legal complications. He was named in a lawsuit involving the game, revealing the often-shadowy nature of celebrity gambling and the lengths to which some stars will go for a taste of fortune.

Leonardo DiCaprio: A Poker Enthusiast in Exclusive Circles

Leonardo DiCaprio, another Hollywood A-lister, has often been seen in the company of fellow actors like Tobey Maguire at high-stakes poker games. While DiCaprio is not as publicly linked to gambling controversies as some of his peers, his reputation as a poker enthusiast is well-known. The actor has been spotted in private, high-roller poker games with a select group of friends, further solidifying Hollywood’s connection to elite gambling circles. While DiCaprio’s gambling experiences remain relatively quiet, the sheer exclusivity of the games he participates in speaks to the allure of these underground circles.

Mickey Rooney: A Tragic Tale of Gambling Addiction

Not all celebrity gambling stories end in success. Actor Mickey Rooney, one of Hollywood’s most beloved icons, struggled with a severe gambling addiction. Rooney’s personal and financial troubles were widely publicized, and he admitted to losing a significant portion of his fortune to gambling. His tragic downfall serves as a cautionary tale about the darker side of gambling addiction, which can have devastating effects on even the brightest stars.