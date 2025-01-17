Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra: A Standout Innovation at CES 2025

Image Credit: Beatbot

During CES 2025, Beatbot made a splash with its AquaSense 2 Series of robotic pool cleaners. These inventive devices are changing pool maintenance, offering a whole new level of cleaning efficiency. The AquaSense 2 Series stands out for its advanced technology, including artificial intelligence features. These next-generation features transform pool cleaning, delivering precision, efficiency, and user-friendliness that surpass existing solutions.

Introducing the AquaSense 2 Series: A Leap Forward in Pool Cleaning

The AquaSense 2 Series includes three models: Standard, Pro, and Ultra, each tailored to meet the needs of different pool sizes and cleaning requirements. At the top of the lineup is the AquaSense 2 Ultra, which features the most advanced technology in robotic pool cleaning.

Revolutionary HybridSense AI Vision for Advanced Pool Mapping and Adaptive Cleaning

The AquaSense 2 Ultra is equipped with several groundbreaking features that enhance its cleaning capabilities. The HybridSense™ AI Pool Mapping technology, an industry-first, combines a front-facing camera, infrared sensors, and ultrasonic sensors to provide accurate pool mapping. This multi-sensor system enables the robot to intelligently navigate the pool and ensure that every area is thoroughly cleaned.

Another standout feature is the Advanced AI Cruise Debris Detection system, which allows the robot to identify and remove remaining debris after the initial cleaning. This ensures that no debris is left behind, providing a more thorough and efficient cleaning process.

Additionally, the Adaptive Path Planning for Multi-Level Platforms ensures that pools with complex structures, such as elevated platforms, are cleaned effectively. This feature eliminates the need for manual intervention, offering homeowners a truly autonomous cleaning experience.

Advanced AI Navigation and Multi-Level Cleaning for Spotless Pools

The advanced features of the AquaSense 2 Ultra make it an ideal solution for pool owners seeking a smarter, more efficient way to maintain their pools. The AI-powered navigation, precise cleaning, and debris detection ensure that no spot is missed, while also enabling the app to accurately display the layout of the pool’s floor and the robot’s cleaning path. Additionlly, the robot’s ability to handle multi-level platforms allows it to effectively detect elevated surfaces and climb onto them for cleaning. During the cleaning process, the AquaSense 2 Ultra intelligently recognizes the edges of the sun deck, smartly stepping back whenever it approaches the edge to adjust its direction. This prevents it from falling off and ensures it remains on the deck to complete the cleaning. By automating these tasks, the AquaSense 2 Ultra significantly reduces the need for manual labor, saving both time and energy for pool owners.

Backed by a 3-Year Warranty and 15 Industry Certifications: Setting a New Standard for Pool Cleaners

While other robotic pool cleaners offer basic cleaning functions, none of them combine AI-powered mapping, advanced debris detection, multi-level platform navigation, and stringent quality and safety standards in the same way as the AquaSense 2 Ultra. Built with durability and reliability in mind, it undergoes over 200 rigorous quality tests and is backed by 15 industry certifications, including safety protocols that ensure user peace of mind. AquaSense 2 Ultra also ensures privacy and data protection to make sure that your data is secure. Unlike traditional models, which often require extensive manual intervention, the AquaSense 2 Ultra provides a comprehensive solution that prioritizes safety, quality, and performance. Plus, Beatbot offers an industry-leading 3-year warranty across its entire product range, giving consumers the confidence to enjoy advanced technology with reliable after-sales support. Its unmatched combination of features and reliability makes it a standout choice in the industry.

When Can the AquaSense 2 Series Be Purchased?

On February 10, Beatbot’s AquaSense 2 Series and AquaSense 2 Ultra will go on sale. Customers can buy them on Beatbot’s website or on Amazon, making it simple and accessible for them to make a purchase.

The Next Big Thing in Robotic Pool Cleaners

The AquaSense 2 Series pool cleaner features advanced artificial intelligence. Its smart technology allows for accurate mapping of your pool, efficient debris detection, and smooth navigation even on multi-level platforms. As a result, Beatbot is transforming pool cleaning, making it effortless and convenient for homeowners. The AquaSense 2 Ultra is the pinnacle of this series, providing an unparalleled solution for maintaining a sparkling pool with minimal effort.