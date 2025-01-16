Wordle Answer Today — January 16: See Hints & Solution

Image Credit: Getty Images

In case you got stumped on today’s New York Times word game, Wordle, we’ve got you covered! The puzzle has become a global addiction. Players have six attempts to solve the five-letter answer for each day’s Wordle in the games section of the publication. So, what was today’s Wordle answer?

See the hints for the January 16, 2025, Wordle and the answer by reading below.

What Is Today’s Wordle Hint?

Synonyms for today’s Wordle include stone and rock when used as a noun. When used as an adjective, synonyms include stony and granitic.

What Letter Does Today’s Wordle Start With?

Today’s term starts with the letter “F.”

Are There Any Repeated Letters in Today’s Wordle?

No, there are no repeated letters in today’s Wordle answer.

Who Invented Wordle?

Software engineer and artist Josh Wardle created Wordle amid the COVID-19 lockdowns with his partner Palak Shah. Previously, Josh studied media arts at Royal Holloway, University of London, and earned a Master of Fine Arts in Digital Art. Josh later worked at Reddit and Pinterest before Wordle became a global sensation.

The game’s title is a play on Josh’s last name, Wardle. According to The Verge, Josh revealed he had originally considered calling the game “Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz.”

“This is true: I was going to call ‘Wordle,’ Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz,” he previously shared during an on-stage presentation. “Had I called the game Mr. Bugs, I like to think it would not have been successful.”

While creating the prototype for Wordle, Josh only showed it to close friends and family.

“I was trying to do something that was authentic to me. I was trying to build something for someone that I loved,” Josh explained. “It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

Josh advised other innovators to follow their own paths instead of trying to emulate an invention like this. He advised, “Don’t try to make ‘Wordle.’ Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you. And then everything else will follow from that.”

What Is the Wordle Answer for January 16?

The answer to today’s Wordle is Flint. The word is a noun that refers to “a dark-colored variety of chert that produces sparks when struck with steel and that breaks into pieces with sharp cutting edges,” according to Webster’s New World College Dictionary.