Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date: When Does It Come Out?

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Gamers — you now have a glimpse at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2! The company dropped a first-look trailer to show off the game. As eager customers await the release date, they also want to learn more about the Switch 2, like what’s different in comparison to its predecessor, its cost and more.

According to Nintendo’s website, “Tickets will be made available through a free-to-enter, randomly selected drawing. Register during the registration period for a chance to attend. Registration is open from January 17 at 12 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET until January 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time for each event location. Registrants will be notified of the drawing results soon after. A free Nintendo Account is required to enter.”

Learn all about the new Nintendo Switch 2 below.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price

According to multiple outlets, the Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to cost around $400. However, Nintendo has not publicly confirmed this price yet. Only gamers and websites have speculated that this will be within the price range.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

According to Nintendo’s website, the company advised consumers to tune in on April 2, 2025, for the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2. Moreover, the company announced that it will be hosting a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in select cities around the world. The following are the locations and dates for the event:

Introducing #NintendoSwitch2, the successor to Nintendo Switch, releasing in 2025. Learn more: https://t.co/m8FoQWfYcv pic.twitter.com/pDs2T1xIhv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 16, 2025

North America

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, TBA

Taipei, TBA

What’s Different About the Nintendo Switch 2?

Not much is known about the Nintendo Switch 2 except that it will be larger than its predecessor. According to GamesRadar+, both the controllers and the screen appear bigger. not only that, but it will also have backward compatibility and Magnetic Joy-Con.

Other than this, Nintendo’s first-look trailer didn’t give away other details about the Switch 2.