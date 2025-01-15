Foods That Contain Red Food Dye No. 3: Candy & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

You might have to say “goodbye” to some of your favorite candy and other processed foods if they contain an artificial coloring called Red No. 3. The Food and Drug Administration has officially banned the use of the synthetic food dye, but it’s been used in thousands of popular candies, foods, drugs and other items. So, which foods contain Red 3? Find out below.

Why Was Red Food Dye No. 3 Banned in the U.S.?

According to the FDA, the ingredient was found in two studies that caused cancer in “laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of FD&C Red No. 3 due to a rat specific hormonal mechanism.” The ban is based on the Delaney Clause, which was enacted in 1960 in the Color Additives Amendment to the FD&C Act, prohibiting the use of a food or color additive that has been found to cause cancer in humans or animals.

The FDA pointed out that the way in which Red No. 3 causes cancer in rats “does not occur in humans.”

The additive was previously banned in 1990 from cosmetics.

What Foods Have Red Food Dye No. 3?

The following foods and drinks reportedly contain red food dye No. 3:

Some brands of Maraschino cherries

Assorted fruit Pez candy

McCormick red food dye

Strawberry Yoo-hoo

Dubble Bubble Original Twist Bubble Gum

Trolli Sour Crunchy Crawlers

Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Bar

Entenmann’s Little Bites Party Cake Mini Muffins

Betty Crocker Fruit by the Foot

Will These Foods Be Banned?

It’s unclear if all brands who use the red dye will have their products removed from shelves. However, the banning of this ingredient could impact their sales now that American consumers are aware of Red No. 3 . According to NBC News, all affected brands will have until January 15, 2027, to reformulate their products that contain Red No. 3.

California was the first state to bar the food dye from consumer products, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest. No other state had legally banned Red No. 3, but states such as New York, Pennsylvania and Washington have introduced legislation to prohibit the additive from foods and drinks.