L.A. County Planet Fitness Locations Open to Residents & First Responders

Planet Fitness is providing services to Los Angeles residents and first responders amid the ongoing wildfires. The nationwide fitness chain is offering those affected by the fires access to its Wi-Fi, locker rooms, showers, electrical outlets and other necessities. As of now, the offer runs through Wednesday, January 15.
The following Planet Fitness locations are offering these services:
- Anaheim (West Katella Avenue)
- Beaumont
- Bellflower
- Buena Park
- Camarillo
- Carson (Lomita Boulevard)
- Carson (Town Center)
- Cerritos
- Chino
- Compton
- Corona (Grand Oaks)
- Corona
- Costa Mesa
- Covina
- Diamond Bar
- Downey
- Encino
- Fontana (Summit Avenue)
- Fontana
- Foothill Ranch
- Fountain Valley
- Fullerton
- Garden Grove
- Granada Hills
- Hawaiian Gardens
- Hawthorne
- Hemet
- Hesperia (Bear Valley Road)
- Hesperia
- Huntington Beach (Goldenwest Street)
- Huntington Park
- Inglewood (both locations on Imperial Highway and Manchester Boulevard)
- Laguna Niguel
- Lake Elsinore
- Lake Forest
- Lancaster
- Long Beach (locations at Cherry Avenue, Ximeno Avenue, and downtown Long Beach)
- Downtown Los Angeles
- Los Angeles (Mid City – W Washington)
- Los Angeles (Washington Street & Hoover Avenue)
- Los Angeles (Washington Boulevard)
- Los Angeles (Wilmington Avenue)
- Moreno Valley
- Murrieta
- Norwalk
- Northridge
- Ontario (E 4th Street)
- Orange
- Oxnard
- Palmdale
- Paramount
- Perris
- Pomona
- Rancho Cucamonga (Alta Loma)
- Rialto (S Riverside Avenue)
- Rialto
- Riverside (Tyler)
- Riverside
- San Bernardino (E Highland and Sterling avenues)
- San Bernardino (S. Mt. Vernon)
- San Bernardino
- San Dimas
- Santa Ana (E Edinger Aveune)
- Santa Ana
- Santa Clarita
- Santa Fe Springs (Telegraph Road)
- Simi Valley
- South Gate
- Studio City
- Temecula (Winchester Road)
- Thousand Oaks (Westlake)
- Torrance
- Tustin
- Upland
- Van Nuys
- Ventura
- Victorville
- Whittier (Washington Boulevard)
Countless residents across L.A. County have lost their homes due to the multiple fires that erupted earlier this week. The widespread destruction began with the Palisades fire, which erupted and rapidly worsened on Tuesday, January 7. Within hours, thousands of acres were burned, and several celebrities’ homes were even destroyed.
Reporters have also been on the ground, showing the extensive damage from the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, the Malibu fire, the Sunset fire and the Kenneth fire. The Eaton fire harshly impacted Pasadena and Altadena, where actress Mandy Moore‘s home is located. Paris Hilton‘s Malibu home also went down. She and her family watched it burn on live television.
Millions of residents are also under unhealthy or dangerous air quality alerts.