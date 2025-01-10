L.A. County Planet Fitness Locations Open to Residents & First Responders

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Planet Fitness is providing services to Los Angeles residents and first responders amid the ongoing wildfires. The nationwide fitness chain is offering those affected by the fires access to its Wi-Fi, locker rooms, showers, electrical outlets and other necessities. As of now, the offer runs through Wednesday, January 15.

The following Planet Fitness locations are offering these services:

Anaheim (West Katella Avenue)

Beaumont

Bellflower

Buena Park

Camarillo

Carson (Lomita Boulevard)

Carson (Town Center)

Cerritos

Chino

Compton

Corona (Grand Oaks)

Corona

Costa Mesa

Covina

Diamond Bar

Downey

Encino

Fontana (Summit Avenue)

Fontana

Foothill Ranch

Fountain Valley

Fullerton

Garden Grove

Granada Hills

Hawaiian Gardens

Hawthorne

Hemet

Hesperia (Bear Valley Road)

Hesperia

Huntington Beach (Goldenwest Street)

Huntington Park

Inglewood (both locations on Imperial Highway and Manchester Boulevard)

Laguna Niguel

Lake Elsinore

Lake Forest

Lancaster

Long Beach (locations at Cherry Avenue, Ximeno Avenue, and downtown Long Beach)

Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles (Mid City – W Washington)

Los Angeles (Washington Street & Hoover Avenue)

Los Angeles (Washington Boulevard)

Los Angeles (Wilmington Avenue)

Moreno Valley

Murrieta

Norwalk

Northridge

Ontario (E 4th Street)

Orange

Oxnard

Palmdale

Paramount

Perris

Pomona

Rancho Cucamonga (Alta Loma)

Rialto (S Riverside Avenue)

Rialto

Riverside (Tyler)

Riverside

San Bernardino (E Highland and Sterling avenues)

San Bernardino (S. Mt. Vernon)

San Bernardino

San Dimas

Santa Ana (E Edinger Aveune)

Santa Ana

Santa Clarita

Santa Fe Springs (Telegraph Road)

Simi Valley

South Gate

Studio City

Temecula (Winchester Road)

Thousand Oaks (Westlake)

Torrance

Tustin

Upland

Van Nuys

Ventura

Victorville

Whittier (Washington Boulevard)

Countless residents across L.A. County have lost their homes due to the multiple fires that erupted earlier this week. The widespread destruction began with the Palisades fire, which erupted and rapidly worsened on Tuesday, January 7. Within hours, thousands of acres were burned, and several celebrities’ homes were even destroyed.

Reporters have also been on the ground, showing the extensive damage from the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, the Malibu fire, the Sunset fire and the Kenneth fire. The Eaton fire harshly impacted Pasadena and Altadena, where actress Mandy Moore‘s home is located. Paris Hilton‘s Malibu home also went down. She and her family watched it burn on live television.

Millions of residents are also under unhealthy or dangerous air quality alerts.