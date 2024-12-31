How Altogether Dental Can Effectively (and Affordably) Transform Your Smile

Image Credit: Pexels

Your smile is one of the first things people notice about you. It can light up a room, spark a conversation, or boost your confidence in ways you’d never expect. However, dental care isn’t always easy or affordable, and for many, it feels beyond financial reach.

Even routine dental procedures can lead to considerable out-of-pocket expenses. In the United States, over 130 million people either lack dental insurance or are underinsured, often forcing them to pay steep costs themselves or skip treatment altogether.

Even those with dental insurance aren’t spared from the financial strain. Despite paying hefty monthly premiums, many still face high out-of-pocket costs due to low annual benefit caps, lengthy waiting periods, limited coverage for certain procedures, and high deductibles and coinsurance rates.

In fact, a 2022 study by the American Dental Association (ADA) revealed that 43% of adults delay necessary dental care due to cost concerns. Instead of offering the financial relief patients expect, traditional dental insurance is falling short. Fortunately, that’s precisely the problem Nick Iacono, General Manager of Altogether Dental, is solving.

Whether you’re looking for a brighter smile, straighter teeth, or just a trusted place to handle your regular checkups, Altogether Dental is changing the way people think about dentistry through premium dental care — including routine cleanings, advanced cosmetic treatments like Invisalign and veneers, and restorative solutions — that’s both effective and affordable. “Everyone deserves a smile they can be proud of, without worrying about the cost it’ll take to do so,” says Iacono.

What Makes Altogether Dental Different?

Altogether Dental is a smarter way to receive affordable dental care. Unlike a traditional insurance provider, Altogether Dental operates as a discount membership scheme, offering a consumer-first philosophy that simplifies accessing the care you need, with significant savings on all dental procedures.

“From the start, you’ll notice the difference with Altogether. We prioritize making care clear and accessible — no gimmicks, no hidden fees, just care that works,” says Iacono.

Why Dental Insurance Is Falling Short

Dental insurance often promises financial security, but for many, it fails to deliver when it’s needed most. While traditional health insurance covers a variety of services and treatments, dental insurance typically operates under outdated, restrictive models that leave patients footing the bill for essential care.

One of the biggest limitations of dental insurance is its low annual maximums. These caps — often set between $1,000 and $2,000 — haven’t significantly increased in decades, despite the rising cost of dental procedures. For example, a single crown or root canal can easily exceed this limit, leaving patients to pay the remainder out of pocket.

Additionally, dental insurance policies are riddled with exclusions and waiting periods. Certain procedures, like cosmetic treatments or orthodontics, may not be covered at all, while others require patients to wait months (or even years) before their benefits apply. This creates a frustrating gap between the care patients need and the support their insurance provides.

Perhaps most concerning is how dental insurance forces patients to make difficult decisions about their care. Faced with high deductibles, coinsurance, and restrictive coverage rules, many individuals delay or forgo necessary treatments altogether. Not only does this exacerbate oral health issues, but it can lead to even greater health problems in the future.

Altogether Dental takes a different approach through a membership program, eliminating the complexity and limitations of traditional insurance. With discounted rates of up to 50% or more on all dental procedures, and no waiting periods, they make sure patients can access the care they need with less financial stress.

Affordable Care Without Compromising Quality

According to ADA, approximately 13% of the population reported cost barriers to dental care, compared to just 4-5% for other healthcare services. Iacono’s goal is to change that narrative.

Altogether Dental has a network of 260,000 dentists nationwide, offering discounts of 15-50% on all procedures. With no waiting periods, patients can book appointments within 24 hours, ensuring timely care. Due to the sizable discounts, members can save an average of 42% on their dental costs. Plus, Altogether Dental provides free booking assistance and flexible, low-cost membership options — available on a monthly or annual basis — with the freedom to cancel anytime.

Altogether Dental also works in conjunction with insurance companies to help relieve the burden of high out of pocket costs. By combining dental insurance with savings plans, receiving dental care becomes more affordable.

“Too many people put off dental treatments because they’re worried about the cost,” says Iacono. “We’ve built a model where no one has to choose between their health and their budget. Affordable dental care is possible — and it’s our responsibility.”

The Social Impact of More Accessible Dental Care

The need for accessible dental care has never been more urgent.

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 26% of adults in the U.S. have untreated tooth decay, a preventable condition that disproportionately affects low-income populations. Barriers like high costs, lack of insurance, and limited access to providers leave millions without the care they need, creating a cycle of worsening oral and overall health.

Altogether Dental tackles this issue by focusing on what matters most: affordability, efficiency, and accessibility. They’ve cut through the usual barriers with clear, upfront pricing, no waiting periods, and creative solutions that make it easier for patients to get the care they need, when they need it.

“At first glance, this might seem like it’s just about routine procedures like filling cavities or performing cleanings,” explains Iacono. “However, it’s really about tackling a deeper systemic issue and building sustainable solutions for accessible care. Untreated oral health problems can lead to more serious issues, which is why our mission at Altogether Dental is so critical. By providing solutions that work for everyone, we’re not just improving dental health — we’re helping create better overall health outcomes and even reducing long-term healthcare costs.”

**This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.