‘Bluey’ Movie: Release Date, Where to Watch & More Details

Image Credit: Getty Images for Empire State Re

“Mom, Dad, Bingo, Bluey!” The beloved Heeler family is heading to the big screen! It has been announced that Bluey will have its very own feature film. The Disney family-friendly show has become a hit, loved not only by kids but also by adults. Show creator Joe Brumm told Deadline, “A very common response is: ‘It showed me a different way that I can be a parent.’ Often it’s a dad who didn’t have a great role model himself growing up. Bluey’s a funny little cartoon about a dog family but it’s become a touchpoint for people. Whenever I appear at an event, I end up hugging complete strangers and crying together.”

Regarding the series’ move to the big screen, Joe shared in a statement on Bluey’s official website: “I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new ‘Bluey’ story to the big screen.”

To learn more about the upcoming Bluey movie, keep reading as Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know.

When Does the Bluey Movie Come Out?

According to the official website, the first animated film is set to be released in theaters in 2027. Their announcement post on Instagram highlights fans’ excitement, garnering over 151,000 likes so far.

Where Can You Watch the Bluey Movie?

The Bluey movie will premiere in cinemas and will later be available on ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia.

Who Is in the Cast of the Bluey Movie?

Per the official website, original voice actors Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack will reprise their roles.