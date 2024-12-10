Blue Ivy’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Daughter Have?

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Like mother, like daughter – Blue Ivy Carter has made her big debut on the big screen in the 2024 Mufasa: The Lion King. At just 12 years old, she has already made a name for herself in the industry, following in the footsteps of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. From performing alongside her mother on stage during the Renaissance tour to starring in the same film together, Blue has earned the pride of her family. After the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney film, Beyoncé took to Instagram to praise her firstborn, saying, “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

With big things ahead, Blue has already built up a net worth. To learn more about her financial success, read on below.

What is Blue Ivy’s Net Worth?

While Blue Ivy’s exact net worth is unclear, she comes from two of the most successful artists in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, have an estimated combined net worth of $2.6 billion.

What Does Blue Ivy Do?

In addition to being the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy has taken on roles as an actress, dancer, and singer. She has appeared in a few of her parents’ songs, contributing her talents to their music.

Is Blue Ivy in Mufasa: The Lion King ?

Yes, Blue Ivy voices the role of Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King. As this marks a significant step in her career, Blue shared in an Instagram video posted by Disney Studios, “If I, like, told my younger self that I was in a movie, I’d never believe myself.” She added, “It’s just a really amazing experience, and I feel like everybody that’s a part of this is so helpful and supportive…I feel like this is just a great experience for me and I’m really happy for girls that look like me all around the world are able to watch this movie and hear and see themselves in it.”