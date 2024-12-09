Juan Soto’s Net Worth: What Is the Baseball Player’s Salary Now?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Juan Soto is making significant changes in Major League Baseball, reportedly agreeing to a historic $765 million, 15-year deal. This milestone follows his consistent success, including three consecutive All-Star Game appearances, each with a different team. At just 26 years old, Soto began his MLB career in 2018 with the Washington Nationals and has since played for the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. According to reports, he is now heading to the New York Mets. The MLB’s official Instagram account confirmed the news, stating, “Mets, OF Juan Soto agree to 15-year deal, per multiple reports including MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.”

As the year draws to a close, this groundbreaking contract further solidifies the athlete’s remarkable accomplishments. Read on to learn more about Juan Soto’s net worth, his sources of income, and highlights from his career in Major League Baseball.

What Is Juan Soto’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, Juan Soto has an estimated net worth of $100 million and an annual salary of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, this new contract is expected to drastically increase both figures as the details unfold.

How Does Juan Soto Earn His Money?

Soto’s primary income comes from his MLB career, with this latest deal cementing him as the highest-paid baseball player, according to USA Today. Beyond baseball, he also earns through sponsorships, including a partnership with Celsius. On Instagram, Soto announced his collaboration with the brand, sharing a video wearing its hat and captioning, “The announcement you’ve been waiting for.”

What Teams Has Juan Soto Played For in the MLB?

Soto began his career with the Washington Nationals before moving on to the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees. He is now reportedly staying in New York, making the move down the street to Queens to join the Mets.

While Soto has yet to comment publicly on this monumental deal, the rumors continue to generate significant buzz in the sports world.