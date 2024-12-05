Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Pop Star Has in 2024

Image Credit: WireImage

“Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste” were among the standout tracks Sabrina Carpenter released in 2024. The 25-year-old singer had an incredible year, especially with the release of her Short n’ Sweet album. From acting and creating hit singles to performing at Coachella, Sabrina’s career continues to evolve. Following such an eventful year, she has become a fan-favorite artist and achieved significant recognition. Her track “Espresso” was named the No.1 Song of the Year (2024) by Spotify, further cementing her status as a top-tier performer and contributing to her growing net worth.

In an interview with Time published in October 2024, Sabrina reflected on her journey, saying, “For a long time, I was constantly guided and misguided.” She continued, “I’m so grateful for all of those times where I was led astray, because now I’m a lot more equipped going into situations where I have to trust my own instincts.”



To learn more about Sabrina’s net worth, past jobs, and career milestones, read on below.

What Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth?

The pop star has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Sabrina Carpenter Earn Her Money?

Sabrina’s income stems from her music, acting, and endorsement deals. Additionally, she profits from merchandise sales and her ongoing tour, which extends into 2025. Reflecting on her career growth during her Time interview, Sabrina shared, “There were so many things I dreamt of doing as a little girl I got to do this year that felt like such a cool, sweet, little bucket-list moment for my younger self.”

She also discussed performing on iconic shows like Saturday Night Live, saying, “I grew up watching those performances and being like, I want to do that. But then it all just seemed so—not even out of reach, just like I had a different plan in my head of when it was all supposed to happen.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Past Jobs

Before becoming a global sensation, Sabrina began her career as a Disney Channel actress. She starred in the spinoff series Girl Meets World, which honored the original 1990s classic Boy Meets World.