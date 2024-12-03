Is There Anything Ava Justin Can’t Do? The Remarkable Journey of the Young Star Actress, Filmmaker, Screenwriter, Producer, and Model

Image Credit: Ravi Rajapaksha

Do you think you have Ava Justin all figured out? Sure, she’s a standout award-winning actress, but there’s much more to her story. Ava is already making a name for herself as a writer, producer, and director, and she’s just getting started. Her most recent project, Joy of Horses, demonstrates how far her imagination extends.

Acting may have been her first love—it allows her to explore new worlds and evolve with each role—but storytelling is now taking center stage. “Right now, I’m really into writing,” Ava says. “I’m working on a variety of projects, including family flicks and thrillers. There’s something magical about making up characters and telling stories that people can relate to.”

Her curiosity for storytelling started early. As a kid, memorizing her lines wasn’t enough. She wanted to know how the whole production came together. “I’ve been acting most of my life,” Ava explains. “But I was always fascinated by what happened behind the camera. Eventually, I realized I didn’t just want to act—I wanted to create stories.” By age 10, she was already writing her own scripts, planting the seeds for what would grow into Ava Justin Productions.

With her production company up and running, Ava is all about creating stories that stick. Her big moment as a filmmaker? Co-writing, producing, and executive-producing Joy of Horses. This touching story centers on Joy, a young woman working through grief and finding strength after moving in with her grandfather. Along the way, she discovers an unexpected bond with horses that helps her heal. But when someone from her past shows up, life takes a twist, and she’s caught in a love triangle that tests her resilience.

“Working on Joy of Horses was an amazing experience,” Ava says. “It’s a story that feels genuine, and I think people will see themselves in it.” Getting to this point wasn’t easy, though. Like many in the industry, she faced challenges, including navigating Hollywood strikes and a constantly changing business. “I’ve had to grow thick skin and figure things out as I go,” she shares. “But that’s what makes it worthwhile—knowing I’ve built something from the ground up.”

Ava thrives on growth. She’s dived into every corner of filmmaking, from writing and directing to tackling post-production. That hands-on approach is paying off, with two other features; “Cruel Summer Weekend” and “Terror At 1003” both currently in post-production.

These days, Ava is not only focusing on filmmaking. Along the way, she has been pursuing modeling and has landed print and commercial gigs. “I’m really appreciative of these chances,” she says. “I try to appreciate everything that comes my way because nothing in life is guaranteed.” Ava is constantly challenging herself to try new things, whether she’s in front of the camera bringing stories to life or behind it crafting them.

Her social media presence is another way she’s connecting with people. With over two million followers across platforms, she’s not just posting updates—she’s sharing her journey. Through podcasts, fan interactions, and little reminders to stay positive, she’s using her platform for more than promotion. “I love talking to people and spreading good vibes,” she says. “Life can be tough, so why not add a bit of kindness?”

But Ava’s impact doesn’t stop there. Inspired by her Kenyan-American roots, she’s started a clothing line and is writing a book to fund education for kids in a Kenyan village. “This project means so much to me as the proceeds of my brand and book will go toward funding the education of those kids” she shares. “Helping them go to school feels like a small but meaningful way to give back.”

At 18, Ava’s already juggling so much—and doing it with heart. She’s proving you can chase big dreams while making a difference. Want to see what she’s been working on? Check out the Joy of Horses trailer and stream the film. And if you’re curious about what’s next, follow her on Instagram (@avajustin) to stay in the loop.