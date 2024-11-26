Auli’i Cravalho Unveils New ‘Moana 2’ Toys from JAKKS Pacific: Dive into the Magic Before the Sequel Hits Theaters and the Holiday Season Begins

Image Credit: JAKKS Pacific

With the highly anticipated Moana 2 splashing into theaters this November, fans are gearing up to return to the adventure-filled world of the beloved wayfarer princess. Auli’i Cravalho, the voice behind Moana, recently gave an exclusive first look at the enchanting JAKKS Pacific toys that are set to accompany the film’s release just in time for the Holiday Season. From interactive figures to playsets, these toys capture the heart and soul of Moana 2, making them must-haves for fans eager to bring the story home.

Exclusive Sneak Peek: Auli’i Cravalho’s Toy Unboxing

In an exclusive unboxing video shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Cravalho expresses her excitement as she reveals a series of magical Moana 2 toys from JAKKS Pacific. Each product showcases iconic elements from the upcoming film, including a light-up shell necklace reminiscent of Moana’s adventurous spirit and a charming figurine of her mischievous pet rooster, Hei Hei. Cravalho’s joy is palpable as she exclaims, “Alan Tudyk would be proud!” when showcasing the squeaking Hei Hei figurine.

Bringing the Adventure Home: JAKKS Pacific’s Moana 2 Toy Line

As Moana 2 sets the stage for Moana’s next ocean voyage, the JAKKS Pacific toy collection invites children to dive into imaginative adventures. From detailed figurines to interactive playsets, the collection is designed to bring the magic of Moana’s world into everyday playtime. Fans can now explore new scenes and characters from the film, further enhancing their connection to the story.

One standout is Moana’s Light-Up Shell Necklace, a symbol of her connection to the ocean and her ancestors. Perfect for fans who want to feel the spirit of wayfinding, this accessory captures the essence of Moana’s courageous journey. The necklace opens to reveal a sea star, gifted to Moana by her younger sister Simea in the film. When the button is pressed, the necklace lights up, offering a magical experience for children.

Another exciting release is the My Singing Friend Moana & Heihei set, which brings Moana and her hilarious sidekick to life. Moana, dressed in her new look from Moana 2, sings her song “We’re Back” and speaks phrases that inspire storytelling and imaginative play. Of course, Hei Hei, her clumsy but lovable rooster companion, is along for the ride, adding humor to every adventure. The set also includes Moana’s oar, conch shell, sea star, and flower hair clips—perfect accessories for fans to craft their own stories of the high seas.

For those who love to dress up, Moana’s Adventure Outfit allows kids to step into Moana’s shoes—literally. The two-piece outfit is an exact replica of her attire in the film, with authentic, film-inspired details, including the fringe accents that speak to her adventurous spirit. The set, designed for children aged 4 to 6, invites young fans to feel like the daring princess herself, encouraging imaginative play long after the movie ends.

Fans of the movie will also be introduced to a new character, Simea, Moana’s younger sister, who takes center stage in My Little Sis Simea & Pua set. This adorable set features Simea in her island-inspired outfit and signature hairstyle, ready to join in on the fun. She comes with her playful pig companion, Pua, and a set of bananas to “feed” him during playtime. Simea’s introduction into Moana’s world not only adds depth to the narrative but also brings new, heartwarming dynamics to the toy collection.

Of course, no Moana adventure would be complete without the demigod Maui and Maui’s Magical Fishhook. This 20-inch fishhook comes with motion-activated lights and sounds, letting fans recreate their favorite moments from Maui’s epic adventures.

Moana’s World Expands: What to Expect from Moana 2

In Moana 2, audiences will reunite with the adventurous princess (voiced by Cravalho) as she embarks on a new journey, called by her ancestors to explore the far reaches of Oceania. Alongside her old friend Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), Moana will encounter new characters and challenges, including the introduction of her younger sister, Simea (Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda). Fans can expect the same heart-pounding excitement, humor, and emotion that made the original film a beloved classic.

With the help of JAKKS Pacific’s meticulously designed toys, children and collectors alike can bring this magical world into their homes. Whether recreating epic ocean voyages or simply reliving their favorite scenes, these toys are sure to captivate the imagination of Moana fans everywhere.

To check out the new line of toys before the sequel opens in theaters, visit the website here.