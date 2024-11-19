Omar Harfouch’s ‘Concerto for Peace’ Dazzles Paris with a Message of Hope and Unity

Image Credit: Daniel Topic

Paris was transformed into a beacon of hope on September 18, 2024, as Omar Harfouch’s “Concerto for Peace” premiered at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. The sold-out concert, attended by over 1,900 people, was not just a musical event—it was a call for unity and peace in a world too often divided by conflict and misunderstanding.

Harfouch, a Lebanese-born composer and pianist resident in France for over 30 years, has made a name for himself as a peace advocate, using his music to bridge cultural and political divides. His “Concerto for Peace” was designed to inspire people to come together, reminding the world that peace is possible if we all work toward it. The audience included diplomats, religious leaders, and cultural icons, all drawn to the concert’s message of hope.

As Harfouch took the stage, he was greeted by enthusiastic applause from a crowd that included French actress Catherine Deneuve. The presence of such a renowned figure added an extra level of prestige to the evening. Harfouch introduced the 60-piece Orchestre Béziers Méditerranée, conducted by Mathieu Bonnin, alongside co-orchestrator Houtaf Khoury and violinist Anne Gravoin. One of the night’s most visually striking elements was the decision for the entire orchestra to perform while wearing sunglasses, a symbolic gesture that represented light as a metaphor for hope.

The evening’s program opened with “Fantaisie Orientale,” a lively composition that blends eastern and western musical traditions. The audience responded enthusiastically, clapping along with the vibrant rhythms. The piece was so well-received that it was performed again, setting a jubilant tone for the rest of the night.

Next came “Tripoli,” a deeply personal composition dedicated to Harfouch’s hometown in Lebanon. Accompanied by video footage of the city’s architecture and scenes of Harfouch’s wife, Yulia, the performance was an emotional highlight that left the audience deeply moved.

One of the night’s most powerful moments came with the performance of “You Save One Life, You Save Humanity,” a composition inspired by both the Talmud and the Qur’an. The piece emphasized the equal value of all human lives, regardless of race, religion, or nationality, and resonated deeply with the audience.

But the highlight of the evening was the performance of Harfouch’s “Concerto for Peace.” The music shifted between tension and harmony, reflecting the emotional journey from conflict to resolution. Harfouch’s passionate performance conveyed both the pain of conflict and the hope for peace, leaving the audience spellbound.

As the final notes of the concerto faded, the audience rose to their feet in a standing ovation. Harfouch addressed the crowd, saying, “Now it is time for you to respond to the call for peace.” A 30-member choir then filled the aisles, delivering a beautiful harmony that served as both a finale and a call to action.

Reflecting on the success of the evening, Harfouch said, “Music has the power to bring people together in ways that words sometimes cannot. My hope is that this ‘Concerto for Peace’ continues to inspire unity and cooperation across the globe.”

The “Concerto for Peace” tour is set to continue, with upcoming performances scheduled at the Vatican, the United Nations in Geneva, and the Italian Parliament. Harfouch’s vision is clear: to use the power of music to unite people and inspire a global movement toward peace.