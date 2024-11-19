More Than a TikTok Star: Toby Smiles’ Journey of Strength and Self-acceptance

Image Credit: Toby Smiles

Just like most things in today’s world, there are pros and cons to using social media. Initially created to help individuals around the world digitally connect with family, friends, colleagues, and other like-minded individuals, social media has become a dominant force in the lives of millions, but its presence isn’t always creating a positive connection. With heavy use potentially fueling anxiety, depression, loneliness, or very real FOMO (fear of missing out), some people may find themselves stuck comparing who they are and their lives to those flooding their feeds. Breathing a breath of positive air into social media streams is Toby Smiles, a social media influencer who is proving it’s possible to chase your dreams, despite the challenges you may face.

A TikTok influencer with over a million followers, Toby Smiles is a disability advocate who has been on a mission to show people across the globe that living with a disability doesn’t define anyone. He took to social media to break down harmful stereotypes and connect with others through his personal story.

While Toby Smiles uses social media platforms to raise disability and mental health awareness through his journey of living with cerebral palsy, the social media star isn’t here to create “inspiration porn” or have people feel sorry for him. Toby Smiles wants the world to know that he is just like everyone else and nothing is holding him back from what he loves. For Toby Smiles, disability is irrelevant when it comes to chasing your dreams, and he wants to share that idea with the world.

Living with cerebral palsy has come with its own set of challenges for the social media influencer, exposing Toby Smiles to the challenges of managing society’s perceptions of him and cerebral palsy. He has faced more than life with cerebral palsy; intimately experiencing the impact of public perceptions, the TikTok star has opened up about his own struggles with mental health.

Many people would probably agree that staying positive isn’t always easy. Understanding that your own mind can be your biggest obstacle, Toby Smiles confronted some of his mental health struggles by posting an honest video about what he was experiencing. Expecting to receive backlash from online haters, the social media star was overwhelmed by the amount of support he received, an experience that taught him the value of honesty and vulnerability—the things that make us human are the ways we can connect. Surrounding himself with a supportive community, remaining open about his struggles, and focusing on the things he loves help Toby Smiles continue on his social media and advocacy journey.

Today, Toby Smiles has reached millions of viewers on TikTok, as well as millions of streams on Spotify, achievements the social media influencer is incredibly proud of. With fans following him on every platform to stay connected, he is someone who has faced both physical and mental challenges, recognizing that power in the messages he is sharing.

Through social media, Toby Smiles has been able to share his journey with the world, breaking down barriers and reminding everyone that “we’re all just human.” Staying strong in the face of adversity, social media has become the perfect space for Toby Smiles to not only share his journey, but connect with others, providing resilience inspiration, joy, and humor to millions of viewers.