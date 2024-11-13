Blackout Blinds: Is Stoneside Worth It?

Image Credit: Jessica Kolifrath

Developing a darker bedroom is one of the most widely recommended ways to improve sleep quality. Natural light is excellent, but it sends a signal to your body telling it to wake up. If your schedule requires sleeping through the day, or at least in the early morning, room-darkening window coverings are a must-have upgrade. A blackout shade can make all the difference between feeling fatigued every day and getting the deep and uninterrupted rest you need.

Blackout shades help even if you’re on a regular schedule or have artificial light sources outside your home. Without true darkness for a certain amount of time daily, it’s hard for your body to produce enough melatonin. A lack of melatonin leads to trouble falling asleep and reduced rest when you do sleep. Creating a dark environment means going to great lengths to block as much light as possible from the room.

You can’t always eliminate safety lights or flashing signs outside, but you can turn off equipment and devices with indicator lights inside the bedroom. Blocking light is easy with the right blackout Roman shades.

Blackout roller shades and similar products need to fit tightly to the window frame in order to work as designed. Many homes today feature window openings that are slightly off from standardized measurements, making it hard to buy a blackout shade that gives you the proper light-sealing effect right out of the box. Therefore, consider trying custom blackout shade designs from Stoneside for all three products in this round-up.

Ordering custom blackout curtains ensures you effectively block light without compromising on style or quality. These roller shades and other designs from Stoneside will last for years, giving you long-lasting window treatments that are worth the investment. If you’ve only tried basic blackout curtains from a retail store in the past, you’ve likely struggled to get all the light blocked. Thanks to the custom design, each roller shade from Stoneside will offer as much light blocking or filtering as you want.

Stoneside Blackout Shades Options

Custom Blackout Blinds: Stoneside Roller Shades

Solar Shades for a Cooler Home: Stoneside Solar Shades

Custom Blackout Cellular Shades: Stoneside Cellular Shades

What Is Stoneside?

Stoneside is one of the leading names in the window treatment industry. It produces custom curtains, shades, blinds, and more. If you request, it can also produce almost any of its designs as blackout shades.

There’s no need to limit yourself to a handle of options when Stoneside can provide almost any blackout shade you want to fit your window frame. They also produce plenty of blackout curtains and drapes, providing an even greater light-blocking effect. No matter what you need to create a calm and dark environment in your bedroom, you can find it from Stoneside.

They’re one of the top-selling window-covering designers in the country, and you’ll understand why after seeing the quality of their products. You aren’t limited to black or dark colors because they offer plenty of neutral colors that still offer the light-blocking effect you need.

Consider Stoneside for any blackout curtains, including these top three choices for blackout shades and blinds.

Stoneside Blackout Shades and Blinds

1. Custom Blackout Blinds: Stoneside Roller Shades

The Stoneside Roller Shades are one of the best ways to control how much light comes into any part of your home. These roller shades work great in the bedroom and look stylish when used to control light levels in the living room, home theater, or guest rooms. Pair these sleek shades with blackout curtains over the top to block out the most light possible. This creates a complete light-sealing effect that will let you sleep throughout the day. Roller shades are made with a smooth layer of fabric that retracts with a rolling motion to keep the extra material neatly out of the way.

You can lower the blinds whenever you need privacy or to block out light and noise, then open them easily to reveal the view again. You get the soft look of fabric curtains or drapes with the functionality of blinds. Each roller shade from Stoneside can also be paired with a complete light blockout system. These upgrades seal the edges of the fully extended shade to the edges of the window frame to ensure no light seepage. Most systems also seal around the curtain rod to prevent a halo effect at the top of the shades. If you want a complete blackout system for your bedroom, Stoneside can help you accomplish that with these fabric roller shades.

You’ll send Stoneside the exact measurements of your window recess so they can create a custom roller shade to fit each opening. These shades have a modern and sleek look, but they’re so versatile that they’re easily customized to fit any style you prefer. You can choose from dozens of options for the fabric of the shade, including many materials that work great with the multiple layers usually required for light blocking. Other materials like woven grass, bamboo, and wood are also available, bringing nature’s beauty indoors while blocking light.

High-quality construction ensures that opening and shutting the blackout shades multiple times a day won’t cause issues with wear and tear. Choose from mounting options that tuck the fabric shade inside the window frame or measure for an outer mounting alignment. Stoneside is happy to help if you need motorized retraction for extra high or large windows. You’ll get exactly the level of light filtering or blocking you want.

Partial filtering allows you to enjoy a soft glow from the natural light without any glare or fading of the furniture. While blackout curtains tend to only offer complete blocking of light, these roller shades are adaptable enough to work well in a wide range of situations.

Features:

Pairs well with other blackout curtains

Beautiful neutral, linen, and silk fabric options for a showstopping look

Complete control over the amount of light-blocking effect

Reliable roller shade design

Specs:

Color(s) : Dozens of material options ranging from fabrics like linen to woven grass, bamboo, and more

Size : Custom-designed to fit your window openings, ranging from 8″ to 192″ in width and 12″ to 168″ in length.

Learn more about Stoneside Blackout Roller Shades today!

2. Solar Shades for a Cooler Home: Stoneside Solar Shades

A solar shade is a relatively new window covering that offers the best of both worlds. Carefully woven materials create window shades that filter light to the exact level you want. If you desire a clear view from the window without retracting the shade, you can combine multiple layers with other blackout curtains for a more thorough blackout effect. Retract the drapes for a diffused glow from the solar shades, then create darker conditions whenever needed.

Unlike most shades with blackout technology, solar shades from Stoneside are designed with two main purposes: cooling the room and protecting your furnishings from the fading effects of UV exposure. While natural light is great for your health and the aesthetics of your home, exposure to the sun also leads to fading and damage to fabrics, wood, and painted surfaces over time.

That’s where the KoolBlack technology comes in. It’s designed to reduce heat and glare without completely darkening the room like blackout curtains. Choose between screen materials designed to use 1%, 3%, 5%, 10%, or 14% of the total light. You can get anywhere from a faint warmth to a bright glow while preventing glare and overheating issues. Make the most of those windows with southern and western exposures by blocking off unnecessary light during the hottest part of the day.

Unlike many other solar shades sold by other companies, this design from Stoneside is easy to maintain over time. You only need to use a damp cloth to wipe off dust and refresh the woven screen. Of all the shades offered by Stoneside, this design offers the most flexibility. Heat-sealed hem bars help create a light-sealing effect around the edges, allowing only the right amount of light to filter into the room. There’s no need for an existing curtain rod to mount this kind of shade either.

You’ll get all the mounting hardware needed to attach the solar shades for either an outer or inside mount style. Pair motorized lifting upgrades with home automation systems for automatic retraction right when you’re ready to wake up. Gradual exposure to natural light is a great way to improve your waking routine. Once you’ve chosen the suitable woven materials for the shade, complete the look with your choice of fabric, wood, or metal valances to enclose the hardware at the top. The resulting stylish appearance will elicit compliments from everyone who visits your home.

Features:

Built custom to fit most windows

Designed to keep the home cooler

Available in bold and neutral colors

Blocks out most light

Specs:

Color(s) : Neutral, bold, and dark colors in dozens of different shades

Size : Custom fit to your window size, ranging from 8″ to 192″ in width and 12″ to 168″ in length.

Learn more about Stoneside Solar Shades with KoolBlack Technology today!

3. Custom Blackout Cellular Shades: Stoneside Cellular Shades

If you’re looking for a stylish window covering with precise light filtering results, you’ll want to choose Stoneside Cellular Shades. Also known as honeycomb shades, this option from Stoneside offers over 300 options for getting precisely the look you want. Combine the four cell sizes, opacities, and various cell configurations to create hundreds of designs. Once you pick the shades just right for your bedroom or other space, the company will manufacture the cellular shades to your specific measurements.

There’s no need to trim anything yourself or deal with less-than-professional-looking results. Unlike many other blackout curtains and blinds, these shades offer multiple lifting options. Try top-down for a traditional blinds experience, or use the bottom-up design for easier access when dealing with extra wide or large windows.

Cellular shades are popular for offering better blocking of outside noise than other types of blinds. For example, solar shades only block noise so much because they’re built with a woven material made to let a percentage of light shine through. The solid multi-layer construction of fabric cellular shades adds noise-blocking functionality, while the honeycomb pattern acts like a baffle to further absorb sound. For this reason, these shades are particularly popular for home theaters. Add in some high-tech mounting hardware, and you can block light at the press of a button.

Stoneside’s cellular shade design is popular because it is better constructed and lasts longer than other custom products. Start by choosing between sheer, semi-sheer, semi-opaque, and blackout opacities. When you choose the blackout design for this particular shade, you’ll also get the best possible heat transfer prevention effect. You’ll enjoy up to 30% less heat gain in the summer and a similar reduction in heat loss in the winter. Your home will stay comfortable without you spending more on energy costs every month.

Features:

Unique honeycomb structure

Dozens of color and texture options

Open and shut the shades with many options

Expand the shades from the top or the bottom

Specs:

Color(s) : Dozens of color and pattern options, ranging from basic neutrals to bold colors

Size : Custom-designed to fit your windows, starting at 8″ in width and 6″ in length and going up to 174″ in width and 192″ in length.

Learn more about Stoneside Blackout Cellular Shades today!

What You Should Know Before Buying Stoneside Blinds

Before ordering the Stoneside’s room darkening blinds and shades available today, you need to know more about the company. Many of their products are easily customized to block light. However, that doesn’t mean every shade or curtain is automatically built to be a blackout window covering.

Make sure you’re ordering blackout materials or designs that block the amount of light you want to keep out if that’s a priority for you. If you need help determining which option is best, the design team at Stoneside can guide you through the process. That’s a big part of what makes them one of America’s most popular window-covering companies.

Brand Reputation and Values

Stoneside has a reputation for providing more than just great blackout curtains. Because of their award-winning reputation and values, they’re the #1 ranked window covering provider in the country.

The entire team goes further to make you happy with each custom design. With over 30,000 satisfied customers since its founding in 2009, the company can provide plenty of testimonials and reviews to attest to its quality.

Awards and Recognition

Stoneside has won numerous awards for being one of Colorado’s fastest-growing businesses. In addition to being honored for their rapid expansion, they received awards from Houzz for nearly a consecutive decade for being #1 in customer service and value. You’ll be able to tell the difference every time you interact with the team, all the way from the initial order to the installation of the finished product.

Pricing

The quality of the blackout blinds and shades you receive is worth every cent you spend on them. Stoneside uses only the best materials, ensuring your custom window treatments last years. It’s an investment that can save you money over replacing your shades or curtains yearly due to inferior construction. Your guests will think you’ve just had the coverings freshly installed, even after years have passed.

Product Quality

Each shade or curtain is manufactured in the United States using only the highest-quality materials. You’ll be able to enjoy the window coverings for many years to come without worrying about wear and tear. If you choose other options, like Roman shades, you’ll notice the difference every time you open and shut the blinds.

Blackout materials from Stoneside live up to their claims about blocking light. Night shift workers will rejoice at finally getting the darkness they need for proper sleep throughout the morning.

Ordering Process

From step one of ordering custom window coverings, you’ll experience a simple and streamlined process. If you have any questions, the Stoneside team can answer them all before you input any information. This ensures you get accurate measurements from your window openings so the resulting blinds fit perfectly without needing alterations or adjustments. Once you’ve gotten the measurements, they’ll guide you through choosing the right materials based on your goals for the blinds and home decor.

Switching up your style is easy with recommendations from their designers. You’ll stay updated on the manufacturing process and know when to expect your new shades and blinds. Stoneside can even handle the installation details if necessary for a stress-free experience.

Return and Refund Policies

Since Stoneside’s blackout blinds, shades, and curtains are custom-made to order, you can’t simply package them up and return them. However, the company has a strong support process to deal with any fit, installation, or material expectations issues. They’ll ensure you’re happy with your new shades and blinds no matter what.

The company offers a 5-star residential warranty that gives you 50% off if you decide you want to make any major changes within 60 days of your original installation.

Shipping

Stoneside offers quick shipping options once your blinds are custom-cut and finished. While you’ll wait a little longer over pre-made products, the resulting fit and quality are worth it. The company offers several delivery and shipping options, including expedited services if you’re eager to renovate as quickly as possible.

They can give you quotes on the cost and timeframe for manufacturing before any work begins so you know what to expect.

Benefits of Buying Blackout Shades and Blinds

Choosing blackout curtains or shades can make a big difference in your enjoyment of your home. If you’re already working to upgrade or replace your window coverings, consider blackout shades that offer at least partial light filtering effects.

Controlling the amount of natural light that enters your bedroom, living room, or guest room can make a big difference in your sleep. Yet the positive effects go beyond when your head hits the pillow. You’ll enjoy these benefits of blackout shades year round, especially when you add them to all or most of the rooms of your home.

Improved Sleep Quality

Routine exposure to light while trying to sleep does more than bring you close to waking. It could have long-term health effects like weight gain, heart problems, and diabetes. Who knew that some light-blocking window coverings could do so much for you? Improving your sleep quality doesn’t have to start only after you get a job that requires night shift work.

Even if you get up relatively early, exposure to light at the very start of the morning could keep you from getting as much rest as possible. Blackout curtains restore your natural rhythms and might reduce your usage of other sleep-inducing options like medication or melatonin.

Precise Light Control

The bedroom is one of many places you can benefit from window coverings designed to block light. These shades and blinds work great in other parts of the home, including the living room or any home theater area. You may even want to add them to your guest rooms so that visiting friends and family members have a restful experience.

Easy Adjustments

All of Stoneside’s blackout blinds offer options for adding hardware that automates the process of opening and shutting them. Combine these one-touch retraction devices with a home automation system, and you can set your bedroom windows to uncover themselves every morning. You never need to remember to shut them at night when you’re preparing for bed. If you choose regular loop cord adjustment options, they’ll still take just seconds to adjust.

Protection from Fading

Rooms with high-end decor or meaningful art on the walls also deserve light-blocking blinds to prevent fading from direct exposure. Blocking light from falling on painted surfaces, carpeting, hardwood floors, and other home materials is recommended to maintain your home. Yet it’s not that easy, thanks to today’s home designs that maximize the use of natural light through extensive window placement. The compromise is to use shades and blinds to block out light when it’s directly coming through the glass. You can retract the blinds once it is less direct to enjoy the light without concerns about fading.

Reduced Cooling Costs

If you choose the right type of cellular blinds or blackout curtains, you’ll also see a reduction in your monthly energy bills. Thanks to the insulating effect, you’ll feel cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Of course, some window-covering designs work better than others for this purpose. It’s just one of the many secondary features you can expect when choosing cellular or roller shades made with multiple layers of material. It’s less common to happen with open woven materials like solar shades since they’re designed for maximum light filtration instead.

Noise Reduction

In addition to controlling light exposure, most blackout shade designs also reduce the amount of outside noise that enters the windows. Certain shades, such as cellular designs, reduce noise even more than other types of window coverings. If this is your priority, discuss your options with the Stoneside design team to find the right solution. Noise is a major concern when it comes to sleep quality as well. Even quiet noises bring you out of REM sleep, making it hard to get the deep rest you need to wake up rested and refreshed.

Better Screen Viewing

Glare from windows makes it hard to enjoy the cinematic experience from the comfort of your own couch. Blocking the light can help you see the screen, not to mention blocking outside noise, which helps you hear the nuance of the score of your favorite movie. Cellular shade designs are particularly popular for this purpose, but blackout curtains also work well. Consider these blinds for your home office if you’re working from home and dealing with headaches from screen glare.

Great for Kids

Unlike most shades, Stoneside blinds are available in cordless and automated designs that eliminate the traditional loop cord that can pose a hazard to kids. That makes these blackout shades a great fit for encouraging better sleep in kids of all ages. Thanks to their quality construction, you may just find that your new blinds outlast your child’s use of the room.

Plenty of Versatility

Compared to blackout curtains, shades and blinds are much more flexible and adaptable. Solar screens allow for transmitting a certain amount of light with far more precise control than sheer materials provide. Thanks to all of the customization options available from Stoneside, you’ll get exactly the look you want, not to mention the functionality you need.

FAQ

Is Stoneside trustworthy?

With over 30,000 satisfied customers over the last 15 years and thousands of testimonials and reviews to back that up, Stoneside is one of the country’s most trustworthy sources for custom window coverings. Americans from coast to coast have ordered shades, blinds, curtains, and more from this company with relatively few issues over the years.

When something does arise, the company covers all replacements and changes necessary to satisfy their customers. Each order is backed up with a satisfaction guarantee and warranty. There’s a big difference between custom ordering high-quality shades made to your specifications and settling for what’s available from your latest big box store. Once you’ve invested in custom drapery and shades, you’ll never want to return to settling for basic materials and fit issues.

Are Stoneside curtains long-lasting?

All of Stoneside’s curtains are built to last through years of daily use. Their blackout curtains tend to see less wear than their shades and blinds, yet all of the options can last a decade or more with basic care. You’ll likely feel ready to switch up your style and get a fresh look long before the shades show signs of wear or experience any malfunctions.

Even the automated hardware that helps you retract and extend the shades will last for years with minimal attention from you.

Will Stoneside customize the blinds to fit your window frame?

Every option from Stoneside is customized. They don’t have any pre-made blackout curtains or blinds to send you. That means you’ll get the exact size you need, but only if you get accurate measurements. The design team will send you clear instructions on measuring and verifying your results to ensure a perfect fit.

When you’re aiming to block light, it’s essential to get a tight fit between the blinds and the window opening. A size difference of even a fraction of an inch will create a light leak around the edges of the blinds.

How do blackout shades compare to curtains and drapes?

Blackout shades are a good start for reducing light in your bedroom. If you’re a shift worker who has to work through the afternoon and evening, they are likely enough to help keep morning light from waking you up too early. Night-time sleepers who don’t want headlights or moonlight to bother them can also rely on these shades. For more intensive attempts at blocking light for day sleeping, you may need to combine these blinds with other blackout curtains.

Stoneside has multiple options for pairing blinds with black-out drapes over the top for complete light exclusion. You can draw back the heavy drapes and let light filter through the blinds when desired for a glow that doesn’t create glare on screens or surfaces. Solar shades are a great compromise when you don’t need a complete blackout but still want control over the room’s light.

Get A Better Sleep With Stoneside Blinds

It’s time to upgrade your sleeping experience with blackout roller shades or cellular shades. For the other parts of the home where you just need protection from summer heat and UV fading, consider solar screens from Stoneside. No matter the part of the home, this brand offers a window-covering solution. Invest in custom shades and blinds that look great while providing the features you need rather than trying to save money with pre-made products.

Once you’ve bought and returned several curtains that don’t fit your windows or serve your needs, you’ll wish you had started with a custom design. Custom-made blinds and shades will fit better, last longer, and look better the whole time. Choose Stoneside for a supportive and positive experience throughout outfitting your home with blackout window coverings.