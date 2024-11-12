Song Jae-rim Dead: South Korean Actor Dies at 39 Years Old

Image Credit: ImaZins via Getty Images

Song Jae-rim, the South Korean actor and model, was found dead at his home in Seoul, South Korea, police confirmed on Tuesday, November 12. He was 39 years old. His cause of death is still unclear.

Jae-rim’s funeral is scheduled to take place at Yeouido St. Mary’s Funeral Hall, according to The Korea Herald. The outlet further reported that a police spokesperson said there is currently “no evidence of foul play.”

The late We Got Married alum had not been active on social media since at least March of this year.

Jae-rim’s latest performances were in the South Korean TV series My Military Valentine in the role of Sung Jae-hoon, and the musical La Rose de Versailles. He landed his breakout on-screen role in the 2012 series The Moon Embracing the Sun.

