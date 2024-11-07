Biden Delivers Speech Today: His Statement About the 2024 Election

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The United States has officially elected a new President and Vice President-elect: former 45th President Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, who will assume office once current President Joe Biden’s term concludes in 2025. As the 81-year-old politician prepares to end his four-year presidency, he endorsed his current partner in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, following his withdrawal from the race. In a social media statement, Biden said, “I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

With the Republican Party set to take office in 2025, Biden addressed the nation about the results of the 2024 presidential election. More on his remarks can be found below.

What Time Did Biden Speak Today?

Biden spoke to the nation on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET, addressing the election results.

What Did Biden Say About the Election?

The Democratic politician stated, “I know for some people, it’s a time for victory, to state the obvious. For others, it’s a time of loss.” He continued, “Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice of the country.”

Kamala Harris’ Concession Speech

Kamala Harris addressed her supporters on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at Howard University, saying, “My heart is full today – full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted or what we fought for, but hear me when I say: The light of America’s promise will always burn bright- as long as we never give up, and as long as we keep fighting.”

She went on, “Earlier today, I spoke with President Trump. I told him that we will help him and his team with the transition, and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”