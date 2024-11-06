Forever Cool: How To Look Like A Biker

Image Credit: Biker Ring

Trends come and go, but some aesthetics will always be on point.

The looks that are truly timeless are often tied to subcultures, from the earthy bohemian community to the dark romance of goths. But there’s one in particular that stands out if you want a look that’s as edgy as it is functional: bikers, and their distinctively tough style.

It’s a look that has permeated from the backroads of America to the high fashion runways of Paris and Milan, and everywhere in between. Thanks to its universal popularity, you don’t need to join a gang or even learn how to ride a motorcycle to get the biker look… though it certainly doesn’t hurt!

If you want to learn how to nail this rebellious aesthetic, keep reading to find out some of the best ways to look like a biker.

Biker Fashion: A Brief History

To get started, it’s good to know the history and evolution of this iconic look. The original bikers of the 1950s dressed pretty differently to their contemporary counterparts, favoring simple yet practical styles like streamlined leather jackets, plain blue jeans, and basic t-shirts. Over the decades, the style diversified to include more embellishments and hardware, like gang-related patches, studs, and graphic prints.

Thanks to cult movies and TV Shows like The Wild One, Mad Max, Easy Rider, and Sons of Anarchy, the biker look has influenced mainstream fashion trends, with biker-inspired looks found in popular chain stores and upscale designer collections alike. Luxury fashion houses like Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and Diesel have all released biker-inspired pieces — or entire collections. It’s a look that’s always in style, whether worn by a rider or an admirer.

So, how can you make it your own?

Get The Basics

Old school bikers liked to keep their foundational pieces simple. Think James Dean or Marlon Brando — a basic white t-shirt and classic blue jeans make the perfect base pieces for the tough gear that you’ll be layering on.

If you want your look to feel more modern, you can choose an edgy graphic tee or hoodie instead. Patterns like skulls, eagle wings, wolves, or (of course) motorcycles are all excellent choices.

Invest In A Leather Jacket

Otherwise known as biker jackets or moto jackets, a well-worn leather jacket is a biker’s staple. On a functional level, bikers opt for leather as their material of choice for outerwear thanks to its exceptional durability — few materials can withstand the impact of pavement collisions while still looking good (and offering much-needed protection, of course). And even if you’re not planning on actually riding a motorbike, a leather jacket is still great for general weather protection and longevity. It’ll protect you against wind and rain, and keep you warm in cooler temperatures. Plus, their durable nature means a good quality leather jacket will last you for years to come.

There are a few different styles you can opt for to really get the biker look:

Double Rider Jacket. This is likely what comes to mind when you think of a leather jacket, with its wide notched lapels, asymmetrical zipper, and belt. Double rider jackets tend to have more obvious hardware details.

Moto Racer Jacket. This sporty style is sleeker than the double rider jacket, emulating the streamlined aesthetic of sports racers. It has a slim fit with a short stand-up collar and minimal hardware.

Leather Vest. A warm weather alternative to long-sleeved leather jackets, leather vests are popular for maintaining the biker look in the spring and summer.

Pull On Some Biker Boots

Footwear is key to pulling off the biker look. You might be wearing the most badass biker jacket and the most rugged jeans, but the wrong footwear can completely change the feel of your outfit.

Luckily, it’s easy to create a head-to-toe biker ensemble with a good old fashioned pair of biker boots. Look for chunky leather styles with round toes and protective hardware like straps and buckles. Laces are optional, but classic biker boots tend to be lace-free. The height of the boot doesn’t really matter — biker boots come in ankle, mid-calf, and knee-high lengths, so choose whichever you prefer!

Finish Off With The Right Accessories

A great leather jacket and boots will immediately set the biker tone, but accessories will really enhance the look. Add a tough skull pendant or two, adorn your knuckles with bold biker rings, put on some dark aviators and a bandana, and consider adding a wallet chain to your belt (which, by the way, would greatly benefit from some studs and/or a cool belt buckle). Biker accessories are what will take your outfit from biker-inspired to fully committed.

To really get the look, don’t be afraid to layer and stack. Modern bikers are pretty big into accessories, so you can really go all out with numerous rings and chains in one outfit.

Stick To A Dark Color Palette

Bikers aren’t exactly known for wearing brights or pastels. The aesthetic tends to be on the dark side, with black leathers and dark denim. Of course, you don’t have to wear all black, but try to stick to deeper hues like gray, charcoal, brown, and burgundy. If you do want to brighten up your look, you can wear white t-shirts and lighter denim washes — just avoid any super light acid tones.

Play Around With Textures

The biker look is all about rugged texture play. Leather is obviously a staple material, but you can also experiment with layering denim, canvas, cotton twill, and plaid flannel. A denim jacket or vest is a great alternative to a leather one if you ever want to switch your look up due to warmer weather, or just because. Alternatively, make your look even tougher by wearing leather pants. You can layer with a denim jacket, or create a head-to-toe leather look.

Try A Skirt Or A Jumpsuit

You also don’t have to stick to the jeans and t-shirt combo. Ladies wanting to diversify their biker-inspired looks can opt for a skirt or jumpsuit in leather or denim instead of jeans.

Fans of edgy, alternative fashion — or those who simply appreciate the rebellious, free-spirited nature of biker culture — will love biker fashion. It’s a look that’ll never go out of style thanks to its deep-rooted history and iconic nature.