Best CBD for Anxiety and Stress Relief

Image Credit: Adobe Stock

Whether you are an artist looking to dive into the deepest recesses of your mind to create magic or a daily worker trying to make sense of the grind, stress will find you. While many people around the world are gravitating towards pills, CBD products have emerged as better options for many.

From bath bombs that provide a relaxing bath to fast-acting tinctures that start working as soon as they are placed under the tongue, various CBD products have taken the market by storm. Evidence of this craze is reflected in the US Cannabidiol Market Research, which revealed that the CBD market is growing at a whopping 28.6%.

However, with such an influx comes confusion— which CBD product is for you? This query arises from the emergence of “less-than-suitable” cannabidiol products circulating in the market. If you get the wrong one, you may not get the desired results.

Explore the top brands that have earned customers’ trust through their proven effectiveness and great taste.

What are the Different Types of CBD Products?

The CBD product line is vast. Many foods make use of cannabidiol as an ingredient, and there are also oils. However, the three main types of products discussed in this article are:

CBD Bath Bombs – Infused with CBD, these bath bombs are used to induce a more relaxing experience during a bath. These single-use bombs dissolve in warm water, releasing a relaxing effect thanks to the combination of the natural properties of CBD and other ingredients in these products.

CBD Gummies – Chewy to bite and sweet to taste, these are cannabidiol-infused gummies that offer a convenient way to ingest CBD. Available in multiple flavors and dosages, these CBD products for anxiety and stress relief are becoming increasingly popular among those who seek a “sweeter” moment of relaxation.

CBD Oils – Liquid extracts of CBD derived from hemp, CBD oils are typically taken sublingually—by placing a drop under the tongue. However, they can also be added to food and beverages. Like gummies, they also come in various flavours and dosages.

CBD Products for Anxiety and Stress Relief – Top List

Here is the complete list of top CBD products for anxiety and stress relief.

Review of the Best CBD Products on the Market

Zatural CBD Stress Away Bath Bomb – Mood Booster Bath Bombs Containing 100 mg of Pure CBD Per Bomb

Those looking to get refreshed in more ways than one will appreciate what Zatural CBD Stress Away Bath Bombs have to offer. This unconventional way to use CBD is considered a better option for many. Some prefer its purifying effect on the skin, while others appreciate that each bath bomb is packed with 100mg of pure CBD.

Each bath bomb is handcrafted in small batches to maximize its impact. With essential oils and other natural ingredients also included, this product has become one of Zatural’s best-selling items. The terpenes present in the bomb are said to enhance deep sleep, boost mood, and relieve stress. Furthermore, Zatural claims that the CBD-infused bath can potentially help boost the immune system.

This product has only recently been released. However, the one review on the website is from a customer who claimed the product is “absolutely amazing” and relaxing.

Using it is simple: just drop it into a warm bath, step in to relax, and inhale the terpenes from the CBD combined with Zatural’s proprietary blend of essential oils.

GreeIve Full Spectrum Calm CBD Oil – Full Spectrum CBD Tincture with 300mg of CBG Per Bottle

GreenIve Full Spectrum Calm CBD Oil consists of CBD + CBG Isolate that is said to give it an extra edge when offering a more relaxing effect. Per the product’s description, this oil will tell your “hectic days to namaste away”. This on-the-go support, as the website puts it, will calm the tough moments, allowing you to quell your stress and anxiety and move forward freely.

The package, which is available inside a black bottle with a blue hue, accentuates a royal feeling. However, it’s what’s inside that counts, which GreenIve has claimed to have mastered. Its full spectrum profile is believed to be suitable for nearly all types of CBD enthusiasts, and the reduced amount of THC will remove any concern of psychoactive effects. Furthermore, the addition of 300 mg of CBG isolate reportedly makes it more potent.

The product has gone through a flurry of different tests, such as heavy metal tests, microbial tests, pesticide tests, as well as terpenes tests. It has also acquired a certificate of analysis, which will put the mind at ease.

Redeem RX Stress-Less Gummy – Formulated with Nano THC for a less Stressed Mood

Redeem RX’s Stress-Less Gummy is another great addition to the list of stress-relief CBD solutions. Formulated with Nano THC for a more relaxed mood, this gummy is touted as a premier fast-acting option for those who wish to unwind after a long day.

Sourced from organic hemp grown in the US, this gummy is third-party tested, and the on-site production focuses on therapeutic formulation. Each gummy contains 20 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, 5 mg of fast-acting Nano THC, and 100 mg of L-Theanine.

Since it is fast-acting, users don’t need to wait 30 minutes for this product to take effect. The presence of Nano THC makes it potent enough to start working its magic in just 10 to 15 minutes. This is one of the reasons Redeem RX advises cutting the gummy in half if it feels too strong.

This is one of the more potent versions of gummies available on the market, reportedly acting fast, making it one of the strongest additions to our list.

Plain Jane CBD Gummies – THC-Free Mixed Berry Gummies with a Robust Taste

Plain Jane, known for their affordable CBD products, has delicious CBD gummies , available in a mixed-berry flavor. These sweet CBD gummies are a tasty way for beginners to enjoy CBD. Made from high-quality CBD isolates found in wild hemp, they provide increased vitality and a soothing sense of calm. For an extra help sleeping, Plain Jane CBD Gummies, with a dose of melatonin, are available in sweet blueberry.

Known for their mild potency, these products come in three different bottle sizes—10-count, 40-count, and 80-count.

According to the website, these gummies are best for preventive care. However, warnings are provided, making it a suitable product for those who want to understand all the aspects before using it.

Which CBD Product is Best for You?

As one can see, the options available online are numerous. But which ones are best for you? Here’s when CBD oils, CBD bath bombs, and CBD gummies are considered suitable.

CBD Bath Bombs/Salts

For a spa-like experience and to gain the relaxing benefits of a CBD product, choose CBD bath bombs. They are said to be suitable for those seeking localized relief while absorbing CBD through the skin. With this topical application of CBD, CBD bath bombs are suitable for everyone.

CBD Oils

For those looking for more flexibility in their dosage, CBD oils are the more versatile option. When taken sublingually, they can be absorbed quickly, making them a suitable choice for those seeking faster results.

CBD Gummies

Those seeking a more measured and laid-back experience should opt for CBD gummies. Each gummy has a pre-measured dosage, and the slow release of CBD from these products provides a longer-lasting effect.

How to Choose the Right CBD Product?

Here are some tips for choosing the right CBD product:

Purpose – Why are you taking CBD? Answering this question will help you decide whether to choose gummies, oils, or bath salts. Taste is a benefit of gummies, while flexibility is provided by a CBD tincture. However, for a relaxing, spa-like experience, CBD bath salts are a good option.

Method of Consumption – How do you prefer to take CBD? If you want to ingest it directly, you might prefer a CBD gummy. For sublingual applications, CBD oils are ideal, and for a full-body topical experience, CBD bath bombs are a great choice.

Onset and Duration – If you want a product that slowly releases CBD, choose a gummy. For quicker relief, CBD oils are more suitable. And for localized, calming relief, opt for a bath bomb.

Dosage Control – If you want precise control over how much CBD you take, choose oil. For a pre-measured dosage, CBD gummies are a good option. However, for single-use, bath salts have no parallel.

Conclusion

The value proposition of CBD products is increasing, and so is their range. This article has covered different categories of these products and the best brands providing them. Take your time to assess them, and remember to heed the warnings and read the descriptions carefully before use.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.