Hype and Vice: Changing The Game For Women’s Sports Apparel

Image Credit: Hype and Vice

The Lightbulb Moment

Picture this: a bustling college tailgate at USC. The air’s thick with excitement, but something’s off. Every woman in sight is sporting a men’s t-shirt, hacked and slashed to fit. It’s 2015, and the women’s sports apparel market is stuck in the Stone Age. Enter Cecilia Gonzalez and Kimberly Robles, two students about to flip the script on an industry that’s been snoozing on half its customer base.

“We were shocked,” Gonzalez recalls. “Women made up most of the student body, yet 90% of the gear in the bookstore was for men. We knew we had to do something.”

That “something” became Hype and Vice, a brand born in a dorm room with a simple mission: give women sports fans the stylish, comfy gear they deserve. But how do you go from a lightbulb moment to a full-fledged fashion line? Spoiler alert: it involves a lot of coffee, late nights, and a stubborn refusal to accept “that’s just how it’s always been” as an answer!

From Fans to Founders

For Gonzalez and Robles, it was all about walking the walk. “We were our own customers,” they explain. “We loved sports and fashion, and we felt the same frustration as other women trying to find something cool to wear to support their teams.”

This first-hand experience gave them a unique edge. They weren’t just guessing what women wanted – they were living it. Late nights in their dorm room turned into impromptu design sessions. Sketches became prototypes, and prototypes became the first Hype and Vice collection.

“We figured if we could make something we’d actually want to wear, other women would too.”

Making Waves in the College Scene

Starting with collegiate wear, Hype and Vice quickly caught the eye of fashion-forward sports fans. Their secret? Designs that capture the spirit of gameday, made with materials that can handle hours of cheering in the stands, ready for anything a rowdy matchday could throw at them.

Word spread fast across campuses. Suddenly, women had options beyond the usual baggy tees and ill-fitting jerseys. Hype and Vice offered a fresh take on team spirit – one that didn’t compromise on style or comfort.

“We had women telling us they finally felt properly represented in the stadium,” Gonzalez says. “It was as simple as offering clothes that actually fit and reflected their style.”

Going Pro: NBA & MLS Join The Party

But why stop at college? The NBA and MLS soon came calling, and Hype and Vice answered. “We saw the same issues in pro sports,” Gonzalez notes. “Women everywhere deserve trendy, comfortable options to rep their teams.”

This expansion wasn’t just about growing the business. It was about addressing a need that spanned all levels of sports fandom. From college hoops to professional soccer, women were looking for apparel that spoke to their passion for the game and their sense of style.

“We’re addressing a longstanding issue in sports,” Robles explains. “Women have been passionate sports fans for generations, but the apparel industry has been slow to catch up. We’re changing that.”

Beyond Gameday: Everyday Fandom

Today, Hype and Vice offers everything from gameday looks to everyday wear and accessories. Want to sport your team colors while grabbing coffee or lounging at home? They’ve got you covered.

“We realized that being a fan isn’t just about gameday,” Gonzalez says. “It’s a part of who you are, every day. So we created pieces that let you show your team pride, whether you’re at the stadium or the grocery store. And you’re gonna look cute too.”

Turning Heads In The Industry

The brand’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed. A spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and attention from big-name investors have cemented Hype and Vice’s status as a rising star in the sports apparel world.

But for these two founders, these accolades are just confirmation of what they already knew: women were hungry for a change in sports fashion. “It’s validating to see the industry recognize what we’ve been saying all along,” they admit. “But the real reward is seeing women feel confident and stylish in our gear. That, and proving wrong everyone who said, ‘But women don’t really care about sports, right?'”

The Future Of Women’s Sports Fashion

For Gonzalez, this is just the beginning. “We’re seeing a massive shift in sports,” she says. “Women are taking center stage, both as athletes and fans. Just look at the WNBA’s growth. The demand for women’s sports apparel is taking off, and we’re all in. We’ve seen this coming, and we’re ready to bring even more options to the table for our fellow female fans.”

This vision goes beyond just selling clothes. Hype and Vice is positioning itself at the forefront of a cultural shift, where women’s participation in sports – as both athletes and fans – is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

“We’re not just changing clothes,” Robles insists. “We’re changing minds. One trendy outfit at a time.”

What’s Next For Hype and Vice?

So, what’s next for Hype and Vice? More leagues, more sports, and more ways for women to show their team pride in style.

The brand is now setting its sights on new horizons within the sports apparel world. “We’re excited to explore unisex styles,” Gonzalez reveals. “We believe that great design can transcend traditional gender boundaries in sports fashion.”

But that’s not all. Hype and Vice is also making significant strides in the professional sports arena. “We’re expanding our partnerships with pro sports leagues,” Gonzalez says. “It’s thrilling to see our designs reaching fans across a broader spectrum of sports.”

Join the Fashion-Forward Fan Movement

As the sports world becomes more inclusive, brands like Hype and Vice are leading the charge, proving that you can love your team and look good doing it. Who knew that a frustrating day at a college tailgate could spark such a revolution?

