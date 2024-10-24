Why North Korean Mercenaries Are Being Sent to Russia

Image Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean mercenaries are reportedly being deployed to Russia, South Korea’s defense ministry announced on October 24, 2024, according to NBC News. As a result, Russia’s military will have more special forces, artillery soldiers and military engineers. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un plans to deploy 12,000 mercenaries to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, with 3,000 of them already en route, the outlet reported. Learn what this means for Ukraine and the United States, below.

Why Were North Korean Mercenaries Deployed to Russia?

The Russo-Ukrainian war has been an ongoing, violent conflict since 2014. In 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, and multiple countries around the world condemned Putin for his decisions.

Per NBC News, the South Korean defense minister said that North Korean soldiers were being disguised as Russian troops and were following the Kremlin’s commands. “Kim Jong Un is selling North Korean soldiers as cannon fodder mercenaries,” the defense minister said, per the outlet.

A new threat has emerged – the malign alliance between Russia and North Korea. I am grateful to the leaders and representatives of nations who refuse to turn a blind eye and speak openly about this dangerous collaboration aimed at increasing the scale of the war. About the supply… pic.twitter.com/3k70A8T7AF — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 20, 2024

What Did South Korea Say About North Korea’s Troops?

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a statement, which was obtained by NBC News, “North Korea’s dispatch of the troops to Russia is a provocation that is threatening the security of the Korean Peninsula. South Korea will not stand by and do nothing.”

How Did the U.S. Respond to North Korea’s Deployment?

Washington, D.C. has reportedly confirmed that 12,000 North Korean soldiers are being deployed to Russia. Per NBC News, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the mercenaries are now “fair game” for Ukrainian soldiers to fight.

“They’re fair game,” Kirby told reporters on October 23, 2024. “They’re fair targets, and the Ukrainian military will defend themselves against North Korean soldiers the same way they’re defending themselves against Russian soldiers. There could be dead and wounded North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine.”

How Did China Respond to North Korea’s Mercenaries?

Since China borders North Korea and Russia, it has built an alliance with both countries. However, Beijing reportedly denied having any awareness of the North Korean and Russian military action.

“China’s position on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent and clear, and it hopes that all parties will work towards de-escalating the situation and remain committed to a political solution,” Beijing said, per NBC News.