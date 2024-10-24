Best Blackout Curtains: Is Stoneside Worth It?

Image Credit: Stoneside

By: Jessica Kolifrath

Getting good sleep is essential for your health, but it’s even more challenging than usual if you start following an unusual schedule. Without sufficient sleep, you could experience weight gain, chronic fatigue, or be at a higher risk for accidents. Sleeping during the daylight hours can leave you tossing and turning due to the light entering through each bedroom window. Yet you don’t want to block off the windows permanently when you’ll likely want the natural light at other times.

That’s where blackout curtains come in. They block light and provide the room-darkening effect you need if you’re trying to sleep during the day or with bright artificial light outside your home at night. A blackout curtain will feature materials proven to block light, while other curtain panels may let light through even when made from relatively thick materials. Yet they’re easy to remove or pull back when you want natural light and a view through the window.

To achieve complete blackout for good sleep hygiene, these curtains can’t just rely on thick materials and a polyester lining built to filter light. They must also seal tightly to the window frame so you don’t experience the light-seeping effect that can distract from a good night’s sleep.

Finding the best blackout curtains involves considering which features matter the most to you. For most people, the key feature in a set of room-darkening curtains is its ability to block as much light as possible. Lighter woven linen blackout curtains may work fine if you only need protection from a motion-sensor light or outdoor signage at night.

Some curtain manufacturers offer products that are easily customized to exactly what you need to block light. They’ll also give you options to match any curtain rod you already have installed. Stoneside curtains are a great example of all of these features and more. Here’s what makes this the best brand for curtain panels, drapes, and more designed with light blocking in mind.

Best Blackout Curtains for Blocking Light

Best Custom Blackout Curtains: Stoneside Custom Drapery

Best Blackout Drapery Panels: Stoneside Drapery Panels

What Is Stoneside?

Stoneside Blinds and Shades is the top-rated manufacturer of blackout curtains and other high-quality window treatments in the US. They produce various custom products, including blackout curtain panels, linen curtains, modern roller shades, cellular shades in multiple styles, and Roman blinds. Many of their products offer partial coverage for blocking light, such as their Zebra shades that filter the light for a less drastic effect.

However, they also produce complete blackout curtains for total room darkening effects. You can choose from various curtain material options when you order, but try linen blackout curtains for the best results.

Stoneside, founded in 2009, has been selling top-quality room-darkening curtains and other window coverings. This brand has received thousands of positive reviews it for producing curtains that fit even the most challenging custom orders.

They also supply stylish curtain rod options to match, completing the installation. When you invest in room darkening curtains, you want to trust that they’ll last for years. You can trust that everything you order from Stoneside will not only last the test of time but also look great doing it.

Best Blackout Curtains

1. Best Custom Blackout Curtains: Stoneside Custom Drapery

Instead of settling for pre-made blackout curtains of unknown quality, you should choose custom-made drapery that fits your needs. When you choose Stoneside Custom Drapery, you can easily specify everything from the amount of room darkening effect to the exact size, color, texture, and material. Choose a design that matches your current curtain rod, or let the designers from their team recommend stylish new updates with the drapery. You can choose from a wide range of light filtering to room darkening effects, getting precisely the level of light you prefer while sleeping.

No one will guess your new bedroom or living room drapery is a blackout curtain. There’s no need to settle for black curtains or low-quality edges distracting your home decor. Despite the name, blackout curtains from this brand come in a wide range of color and texture options. Darker colors are often used to boost the light-blocking function, but Stoneside can easily craft blackout curtains that are cream, white, or any other light color for you.

Stoneside Custom Drapery is beautiful and stylish even when chosen for practical reasons like serving as light-blocking curtains. Choose from over 300 different fabrics for the top layer of your blackout drapes, ensuring a beautiful appearance no matter your window treatment. These blackout curtains will last for years and perfectly fit your window frame, keeping all the light out of the room.

We love how these blackout curtains pair well with additional window treatments like blinds or shades. You can double your light-blocking efforts without creating a bulky look around the windows. When you wake up, retract the complete blackout drapes and let fabric shades soften the light that comes in for a refreshing experience. No matter what you have in mind for your sanctuary, Stoneside can create blackout curtains to fit your needs.

Pros:

Custom crafted in the United States by professional drape designers, produced in 9 distinctive styles and with over 300 options for fabrics

250% fullness ensures good coverage at the edges of the window opening to prevent light seepage that can wake you

Doubled-turned side and bottom hems provide a professional look and durability that helps the drapes last through years of use

Choose the blackout lining that provides the darkness you need for better sleep

Cons:

It must be custom-crafted to your specifications, requiring a longer wait time than pre-made window coverings

Specs:

Color(s): Custom, with over 300 color and pattern combinations.

Size: Custom length and width to fit your windows and preferred design.

2. Best Blackout Drapery Panels: Stoneside Drapery Panels

Drapery panels tend to cover less of the window than full drapes, but they can also work great for blackout curtains. The panels available from Stoneside are particularly well-suited to this purpose because of the options for fitting them to a curtain rod. Using curtain rings or tabs can allow light to seep over the top edge of the blackout curtain. A rod pocket design is recommended to block the light better, and Stoneside can easily accommodate that request. They can even provide a design that offers both a rod pocket and ring hanging options for flexibility.

Compared to other curtains, these blackout drapery panels are a good fit for warm areas where summer heat can interrupt a good night’s sleep. The open design won’t make the room hotter while working to filter light, so it doesn’t wake you. Linen blackout curtains, in particular, provide an airy feel and appearance while also managing heat and light in the bedroom.

Silk is a great choice for a dramatic look that pairs well with the light-blocking backing. With over 300 fabric options for these drapery panels, Stoneside is committed to crafting blackout curtains that you’ll admire for their beauty and functionality.

These room-darkening curtains are a good fit for bedrooms, living room areas, and guest rooms where you need consistent light-blocking effects. Each panel is crafted to your specifications, ensuring that little details like varying window sizes or heights won’t interfere with the final design. You can pair panels of different designs for an artistic look or order panels that all match for a united appearance that ties the room together.

If you’d like to ensure light filtered through the window isn’t too harsh when you pull back the curtain, you can add a sheer drape or shade under the panel for the perfect effect. When you choose a Stoneside blackout curtain, you’re going with the best option for a custom design on the market. It’s a worthwhile investment that will help you sleep despite the challenges of shift work or a night shift schedule.

Pros:

Custom blackout curtain lining also provides privacy and eliminates any issues with glare

Panels are built to fit any windows in your home, including those in a home theater or living room area

Pair up multiple drapery panels on a long curtain rod to cover large windows, glass walls, or other hard-to-cover areas

Reliable room darkening curtains from Stoneside look as stylish and elegant as any other window coverings they offer.

Cons:

Blackout materials add bulkiness to the drapery panels, limiting the style possibilities.

Specs:

Color(s): Over 300 custom options.

Size: Any size custom fitted to your windows.

What You Should Know Before Buying Stoneside Curtains

Stoneside Blinds & Shades offers more to their customers, especially when buying blackout curtains and other important window coverings. It’s a full-service firm that can handle everything from design conception to installation services.

Each set of drapes or blinds is crafted in the US, serving a wide range of markets nationwide. Learn more about Stoneside and why they provide some of the best blackout curtain options for the widest range of customers.

Brand Reputation and Values

As the #1 rated national full-service window covering the company in America based on customer reviews, Stoneside has pleased customers for nearly two decades by staying committed to service and quality. They go above and beyond to ensure they’re getting accurate measurements from you and work with you to create the design of your dreams.

You can read the customer testimonials and reviews to know what to expect when working with a professional team of window-covering experts.

Awards and Recognition

Multiple interior designers have recommended and recognized the company for providing better value to customers, especially for products like blackout curtains. From 2016 through 2024, they’ve won awards from Houzz for being the best window treatment service provider in the areas they serve.

Pricing

Stoneside has fair and transparent pricing based on your order and the customizations you request. Adding in light-blocking materials will raise the cost of the drapery slightly, but not as much as you might expect.

Each project starts with a quote so you know what to expect for your custom blackout curtains. The cost is well worth the quality, especially considering how much use you’ll get from reliable blackout curtains rather than fussing with flimsy alternatives.

Product Quality

Quality custom drapes are simply in a different class than pre-made coverings. You need blackout curtains built to match when you have large windows, unusual window openings, or custom glass wall features. Details like double-turned hems and only the highest-quality linen, silk, and other fabrics ensure you’ll love your blackout curtains just as much as 10 years from now.

Return and Refund Policies

Since Stoneside provides custom design and fabrication services, you won’t be able to return your new blackout curtains for a full refund. However, they guarantee your satisfaction and will work with you to ensure your linen blackout drapes or other curtains will fit your needs.

During the early stages, you’ll have plenty of chances to make changes or alter the design, so take advantage of the process to get exactly the curtains you need to block incoming light. If you receive blackout curtains that don’t fit or are made with the wrong materials, you can request a refund or replacement by contacting the customer service team at Stoneside.

Shipping

Once the drapes or curtains are completed, they’re shipped to a warehouse and picked up by installation experts who will install them for you. The drapes can weigh quite a bit once you add up three layers or more of material, but white glove service is available if necessary to help you get the packages into your home.

Benefits of Buying Blackout Curtains

Outfitting your bedroom with blackout curtains could revolutionize your sleeping experience. Even if you’re not a shift worker, achieving fully blackout conditions in your home theater could give you a better viewing experience. No matter where you plan to hang your new blackout curtains, you’ll enjoy several benefits from finally blocking out unwanted light.

Better Sleep

Several studies show that exposure to light interrupts sleep, but there’s also research linking specific darkness periods to higher sleep quality and length. Sometimes, you simply need freedom from light to have a healthy lifestyle. Blocking out light with blackout curtains is the simplest way to create a dark sanctuary where you can relax, recuperate, and recover.

Control Outdoor Noise

Most blackout curtains are made with multiple layers of material, and Stoneside drapes, in particular, are made from thicker material options that give them weight and substance. This helps muffle sound coming in through the window to provide a comfortable sleeping environment.

It’s also a good addition to any home theater or living room where traffic and other sounds from the outdoors tend to interrupt movie and show enjoyment. You can even discuss the sound-blocking features of specific Stoneside materials to boost the effect further.

Reduce Anxiety

Putting up light-blocking curtains can provide a calmer environment in any room of the house. If you or a family member suffers from anxiety, migraines, or other conditions that are easily triggered by bright light, these blackout curtains can make a big difference in your health and comfort. They’re also a great choice for creating a library area or other focused zone free from distractions.

Good for Children

If your children seem to wake up far earlier than the rest of the family, the problem could be natural light streaming in and triggering their waking instinct. Custom blackout curtains for the nursery or children’s room can make all the difference. It’s an affordable and quick sleep intervention that can solve stubborn problems of childhood insomnia in many cases.

Enjoy an Attractive Appearance

With custom design options from companies like Stoneside, there’s no need to settle for unattractive blackout curtains. You can highlight your home’s decor and add beauty to any room while still controlling the amount of natural light that gets in. Choose from high-quality materials like linen, silk, and velvet to combine beauty with the light-blocking functionality you need.

Freedom from Artificial Lighting

Artificial lighting is a major problem in cities and towns across the country. You may even have too much artificial lighting around your home at night in a rural area if you need security lighting to illuminate your property.

This light interferes with your sleep as the sun keeps you awake during the day. Using blackout curtains at night is a great way to ensure neon advertisements or yellow security lamps won’t leave you tossing and turning.

Less Fading

On a practical level, all the natural light you pour in through the windows can damage your favorite furnishings. Many homeowners have discovered the fading effects of sunlight on their furniture, flooring, and valuable paintings.

Using blackout curtains to block the sun’s rays is one of the most affordable and fastest options for ending the fading cycle. By keeping direct light from hitting as many surfaces as possible, you can keep your beautiful furnishings looking great for years.

Layering Possibilities

Most blackout curtains, especially those crafted by Stoneside, offer endless pairing options with sheers, blinds, and shades. You can shut the drapes when you need complete blackout conditions, then open them to create partial light filtering with other treatments. There’s no need to settle for a single type of covering when you can mix and match them to fit all of your needs.

Cooler Temperatures

It’s a common misconception that blackout curtains always make the room hotter once you hang them. At the same time, these curtains are thicker than other options and tend to block airflow, which actually works in your favor if you’re cooling your home. There’s less heat entering the home through the glass on the windows because the curtain offers an insulating effect that stops it from mixing into the room. You’ll spend less on your energy bills and enjoy a cool sleeping environment.

FAQ

Is Stoneside trustworthy?

Stoneside is one of the best-rated blind and shade companies in the country. They have thousands of positive reviews and have many stories from pleased customers. If something does interfere with the final results, they’ll communicate clearly with you during every stage of the process so you know what to expect. Hundreds of customers every year trust them to handle everything from the design of custom window coverings to the installation stages. You can even order swatches of their fabric options to get a feel for your choices before narrowing down the options.

Are Stoneside curtains long-lasting?

Thanks to quality materials and professional manufacturing standards, these custom blackout curtains tend to outlast other options due to the premium materials used in their design. Many customers have enjoyed ten years or more of life from their Stoneside curtains. Even if you plan to open and shut the drapes multiple times daily, you won’t see wear and tear affecting the appearance. You’re investing in your home when you order custom drapes and window coverings that will last for years.

Find Blackout Window Curtains For Your Room

Put an end to the sun’s rays interrupting your sleep. Whether you’re a dedicated afternoon napper or have to sleep throughout the day to prepare for a night shift, blackout curtains are the easiest solution to the problem. Shift workers nationwide have turned to Stoneside for curtains and drapes they can rely on.

Each custom panel fabricated by the company is sure to keep light out while providing the beauty and elegance you need. Don’t compromise on your personal style just to get the blackout effect you need for better sleep. Whether you’re outfitting the entire home to control fading or just your bedroom, Stoneside has the blackout drapes and curtains you need.