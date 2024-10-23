What Not to Wear to a Wedding as a Guest

Image Credit: Chicsew.com

Introduction

Although bridesmaids are often told what to wear to a bridal shower by the bride, other wedding guests do not expect the couple to tell them what they should wear. Whether you got an invite to attend a formal or informal wedding, there are some common wedding rules and etiquette that guests should be familiar with. While some of the rules are spoken, others are unspoken (such as not wearing white to a wedding).

Sexy dresses for wedding guests might be suitable if they are not overly revealing. However, there are a few common fashion faux pas to remember while choosing your outfit. Before pulling out any dress from your closet and showing up for a wedding, keep reading for stylish wedding guest dress etiquette and bits of advice.

Understanding Dress Codes

Dress codes are often added to wedding invites to help guests choose their dresses. As a wedding guest, you must follow what the couple wants and dress within the dress code by putting in the effort to ensure you understand what you should wear to the wedding. If you are experiencing difficulty with what dress codes like “semi-formal” means, you can ask the couple. They will be willing to walk you through the wedding dress code.

But any shade of white dresses, overly casual, flashy, or inappropriate dresses are not to be worn for weddings no matter what the dress code says. Rather, you should choose classy dresses that will make you feel at your best throughout the wedding.

You can wear dresses with hints of sexiness that blend with the wedding theme without making yourself the center of attention. “We’re not saying you should wear something old-fashioned–you can still be trendy,” says Elaine Swann, founder of The Swann School of Protocol.

Common Fashion Faux Pas

Wearing White or Similar Colors

One of the major fashion faux pas is wearing white to a wedding as a guest. Sydney Watters, style director at Watters, advises wedding guests to avoid soft colors such as blue, pale yellow, ivory, and champagne, as they can be seen as white in low-light scenarios. White colors are reserved for the bride and should not be worn by guests. Aside from white, other dresses in lighter shades should be for the bride and her bridesmaids.

Overly Casual Attire

Even if the dress code says “festive casual” or “casual”, that’s still not a reason to wear overly casual attire such as denim jeans, T-shirts, yoga pants, ripped jackets, and sneakers as wedding guests. You don’t have to wear ball gowns and tuxedos to a casual wedding, but a certain level of formality to celebrate the event is needed.

Dressing Too Formally

Another fashion faux pas for a wedding is dressing to outshine or compete with the couple. You’re a wedding guest–not the couple or the bridal party. Thus, you must ensure that you’re not dressing like it’s your big day. Stay clear of sequin ball gowns, beaded attires, flowing gowns, and statement jewelry. This type of attire can draw attention away from the bride.

Inappropriate Prints and Patterns

Not all prints and patterns are suggested for wedding guests’ dresses. Busy prints with too many designs and colors can be distracting. They can shift attention away from the couple and instead turn the focus to you. Endeavor to avoid dresses with busy prints and patterns. Your dresses should be simple–a few beads and embroidery applications are enough.

Revealing Outfits

Showing up for a wedding in an elegant and sexy outfit is a perfect choice. However, when the outfit is overly revealing of your body, it might be considered inappropriate. Before deciding on what outfit to wear, consider the wedding’s dress code. This will guide toward the dresses to go for and those to avoid.

A good advice is that you pick something comfortable that makes you look good without being overly revealing.

Footwear Considerations

You should feel comfortable and good in your shoes. If you’re a stiletto heels genius and you’re good at hitting the dance floor with them, don’t hold back, wear your heels for the wedding. But if you haven’t used to wearing heels for a long time, opt for wedge sandals or short block heels. You can take a pair of foldable flats in your handbag to wear towards the end of the party.

Accessories to Avoid

It is often advised to avoid accessories that are overly shiny, glittery, and shimmery, which can be distracting. Minimalist earrings and simple necklaces are good choices for wedding parties. For your clutch or handbag, choose something classy that matches your outfit.

Cultural Sensitivity

If you are attending a wedding with different cultural traditions and customs, it is crucial to be sensitive and aware of that culture’s dressing customs. Almost all cultures reserve white dresses for the bride, so avoid dresses in any shade of white. However, there are some exceptions to the bridal dress color for some cultures.

In Chinese weddings, the bride wears red. red, gold, and orange colors are used by Indian brides. As you prepare for weddings, especially cultural weddings, do your research. Find out what their dress codes imply and the dresses that you shouldn’t wear.

Conclusion

As a wedding guest, you have many wedding dresses and colors to choose from. Thus, remember to check the dress code while shopping for your wedding guest dress. The dress code guides your choice of dress selection to suit the wedding theme. Avoid the common fashion faux pas and check ChicSew for wedding guest dresses. Your comfort at every wedding is their priority.