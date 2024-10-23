Maren Tschinkel: How to Stay Fit, Strong, and Grounded

Image Credit: Maren Tschinkel

Maren Tschinkel, an international fashion model, has more than just a stunning runway presence. Behind the scenes, she’s a licensed personal trainer with a deep passion for fitness, which she credits as the backbone of her confidence and energy, both on and off the runway.

“Fitness isn’t about looking good for me—it’s about feeling good,” Maren says.

For her, a consistent and holistic fitness routine is not about achieving a specific aesthetic but fostering overall health and well-being. This philosophy has been central to her lifestyle, helping her juggle a demanding career while still feeling healthy.

Maren’s workout philosophy is rooted in balance, incorporating strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises. Despite her busy schedule, she commits to a well-rounded fitness routine.

“I always start with a warm-up to get my body ready for movement. It’s essential to prevent injuries,” she explains.

Her warm-up often consists of a 10-minute jog on the treadmill or, if a gym isn’t accessible, improvising with exercises like jumping jacks, high knees, or running on the spot. This quick burst of cardio gets her blood flowing and her body prepped for the exercises ahead.

From there, Maren focuses on strengthening her core, which she considers the most crucial part of her workout.

“Core strength is everything. It stabilizes the entire body and helps with posture, balance, and overall health,” she notes.

Her core routine includes exercises like sit-ups and other targeted movements, often based on how she feels that day. Maren also trains her back and glutes but tends to shy away from heavy weightlifting.

“I like to use my own body weight because it tones your body and you can do it anywhere,” she says.

Instead of building bulk, Maren’s goal is lean muscle and overall strength. She focuses on exercises that strengthen and elongate.

“Bulky muscles aren’t practical for my career,” she says with a laugh. “But strong is always fashionable.”

The workout always ends with a full-body stretch, which Maren considers essential.

“Stretching is non-negotiable. It’s important to keep my muscles flexible and avoid tightness, especially with the demands of my career” she shares.

As a model, Maren’s schedule is hectic, often involving long flights, different time zones, and photoshoots that can last hours. Yet, she never skips a workout, no matter how her day unfolds.

“Some days I’m more energized than others, and I believe it’s important to honor that,” she explains.

For Maren, listening to her body is crucial for longevity in both fitness and life.

“People often think they need to go hard every day or not work out at all. That’s the wrong mindset,” she says.

If she’s feeling low-energy, she’ll simply modify her workout to fit her mood. “You don’t have to give up on exercise if you’re tired; just adjust the intensity. On slower days, I do fewer reps or lower-impact exercises, but I always move my body.”

This approach to fitness emphasizes sustainability, something Maren believes is vital for maintaining a long-term routine.

“Fitness is a lifestyle, not a fad,” she adds.

When asked how she stays consistent with her workouts amid such a demanding schedule, Maren shares that her motivation is intrinsic.

“You don’t need hours at the gym—what you need is dedication and a routine that works for you,” Maren says.

For her, working out is a non-negotiable part of her day, much like eating or sleeping. “It’s just something I do, no matter where I am or how busy I am. It keeps me grounded and gives me energy for everything else.”

Despite her commitment, Maren also stresses the importance of flexibility.

“I travel all the time, and sometimes there isn’t a gym around. But I’ve learned how to improvise with bodyweight exercises and stretching. You can always find a way to stay active.”

Maren’s fitness philosophy also applies to her diet. While she eats clean most of the time—favoring whole, nutrient-dense foods like vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats—she doesn’t believe in extremes.

She says, “I listen to my body when it comes to food, just like I do with my workouts. If I’m craving something, I allow myself to enjoy it from time to time. It’s all about balance.”

For Maren, extremes in fitness or diet aren’t sustainable, and they’re not conducive to long-term health especially as a woman. “The goal is to create a lifestyle you can maintain, not something that makes you miserable.”

Ultimately, Maren’s approach to fitness is holistic. It’s not just about looking good —it’s about feeling good and staying strong and healthy for the long term.

“Fitness is a key part of my overall well-being,” she says. “It gives me the energy to do my job, the confidence to be my best self, and the strength to handle whatever comes my way.”

Her advice for anyone looking to build a sustainable fitness routine? “Start small, stay consistent, and listen to your body. Fitness should be something you enjoy, not something you dread.”

