Gifting A Ring — How To Get The Right Ring Size Without Blowing the Surprise

Image Credit: Adobe Stock

Do you want to gift a ring to a loved one or your girlfriend, but you don’t know their size? Knowing the ring size is essential information for you to be able to place an order. Gifting a ring doesn’t necessarily mean that you are going to propose. This gift could be for Valentine’s Day or a holiday like Christmas. It can even be a gift to commemorate a specific event. Whatever the reason, how do you gift a ring without knowing the size to choose?

How do you take ring measurements discreetly?

To complete the surprise on the day you give your gift, the ring must be the right size, and the person must not have suspected anything. Therefore, you must know the size of their fingers. There are different ways to do this.

Please take one of her rings that she usually wears.

If you want to buy an engagement ring, take a piece of jewelry she wears on her ring finger, preferably on her left hand. Now that you have one of her favorite rings, you must measure its diameter. To do this, you can:

Take it to a professional jeweler who will measure the diameter of the ring using a triboulet. For this solution, you need time. If your future fiancée wears her ring daily, you cannot “borrow” it from her for too long.

Compare it with the templates of a ring sizer that you will have downloaded online and printed to the right scale. This is an easy and quick solution to implement. Keep the paper with you, and as soon as you have the ring to be measured, compare it to the different printed templates. For example, take advantage of a moment when she removes her jewelry, takes a bath, or sleeps.

Measure the diameter of the ring with a flat graduated ruler, then transfer this measurement to a diameter in millimeters/ring size correspondence table.

Trace the outer and inner contours of a ring on a sheet of paper using a sharp pencil. Then, measure the diameter with a ruler.

These techniques require some setup and discretion. They apply whether you want to offer a ring to a woman or a man. If you hesitate between two sizes, opt for the larger one.

How to measure a finger circumference without getting caught.

The other way to know your ring size is to measure the circumference of the finger where it is thickest. For an engagement ring, you will need to measure the circumference of the left ring finger. To do this, download a tape measure or a graduated paper ruler online and print. A string can also be used to measure the circumference of the finger. But to do it discreetly, you must be bold and inventive. For example, take advantage of the person’s sleep if they don’t wake up during the operation. You can also use a game or other pretext to wrap a string around their fingers.

Ask for help from a friend or relatives .

Let a friend in on the secret. This could be a relative, such as the mother of your future fiancée, the brother of the man you love, or a friend: the future best man, the best friend… Ask this accomplice to take the person to a jeweler on a shopping trip so that they can try on rings; the friend or relative can then tell you their ring size. You can also ask relatives to exchange rings with the person to find the right size for them. For example, women lend each other wedding and engagement rings among friends.

Going with average ring sizes

If you are still looking for the ring size of the person you are giving a gift to, know that, on average, women wear rings size 52-54 and men 60-62. Also, remember that, as with clothing, sizes differ from country to country.

What Ring to Give to Your Girlfriend?

Do you want to please your girlfriend? Giving her a piece of jewelry is an excellent idea. And a ring will enchant her, as this piece of jewelry has a strong connotation. But which ring to choose? Finding your way around is difficult, as the offer is abundant.

First, define your budget. Then, choose a ring in a style she will like. It must also be by your relationship.

A trendy ring

Jewelry, like clothes, follows fashion. A trendy ring should, therefore, please your girlfriend. If you don’t know anything about it, don’t hesitate to ask her friends for advice. Also, browse through magazines or visit websites dedicated to fashion. A trendy ring can be a simple costume ring with colorful and original ornaments. Or a pretty gold jewel whose ring takes the shape of a feather, a deer antler, or a chain with a stone pendant.

You can give this type of jewelry to your girlfriend any time in your relationship, whether dating for less than three months or more than a year. For her birthday, or you want to congratulate her on passing an exam or even for Christmas. Whatever the occasion, big or small, this ring, which is part of the latest fashion, will please her. And it won’t be a sign of a commitment you’re not ready for yet.

A promise ring

A promise ring is a relatively simple piece of jewelry that allows you to declare your feelings to your girlfriend. By giving her such a ring, you promise to love her for a long time and that your feelings are sincere. So much so that you can imagine a future with her; this type of ring is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. You will find them in silver, gold, steel, and Moissanite. To make the message explicit, choose a ring model decorated with an infinity motif, a heart, a flower, and the letters of the word “Love”…

An engagement ring

You’ve been seeing your girlfriend for a few years, and it’s time to commit more seriously. Wouldn’t it be time to give her an engagement ring? In this way, you declare your love and ask her to marry you nicely. A word of advice, though: be pretty sure of her reaction. She has to say “yes”. The traditional engagement ring is a gold band adorned with a solitaire diamond. But there’s no obligation to follow this model. You can very well opt for more discreet models or, why not, more exuberant ones. The important thing is that she likes the jewel, that she can wear it daily with most of her outfits, and that its price matches your budget.