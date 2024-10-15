Art That Speaks: Inside Melody Hansen’s Unique Artistic Vision

Image Credit: Gabriela Hansen

Melody Hansen is a Swiss graphic designer and artist whose work has resonated with a wide audience over the years, from Doutzen Kroes and Jennifer Garner to rap artists GoldLink and grouptherapy. Melody’s art encapsulates the complexities of human experience, sometimes the parts of yourself you are too ashamed to show off, through simple yet powerful designs.

In a rapidly changing landscape of digital media and AI, Melody Hansen remains committed to her handcrafted artistry. It is her textures, her femininity and sensitivity to emotions, and her mistakes that connect her so intimately to her fanbase. Her distinctive hand-lettering and hand drawings, which initially captured the hearts of her Instagram and Tumblr community, have especially found a thriving niche within the music industry.

Her latest project features a collaboration with actors Coy Stewart, Jadagrace, and Tyrell Jackson Williams for their album “i was mature for my age, but i was still a child.” The album explores the group’s collective experience growing up working in the entertainment industry. “I wanted the album art to reflect the feeling of being watched, a narrative where these kids are being tracked by adults.” she shares. With a cover you feel you can almost touch, Melody Hansen works with her sister Gabriela Hansen to create visuals that invite intimate connections between the artists and their listeners. Projects also include collaborations between Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying and girl band Citizen Queen.

Born in a small town in Switzerland, Melody along with her family immigrated to South Florida at the age of eight. Growing up, she struggled to find her place, bouncing between Switzerland, the US, and Canada. Instead, she leaned into her imagination to build a world she could fit into.

Today, the Swiss artist resides in the heart of Walt Disney’s original studio neighborhood in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. Inspired by past legends like Walt Disney who pushed for creative innovation and intentionality within the arts and culture, Melody is proud to call Los Angeles home, a city whose love for storytelling invites her to believe anything is possible with a little imagination.

