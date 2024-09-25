Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child: Meet Her Daughter Louise

Image Credit: Getty Images for for THE GREAT.

Mandy Moore is a mom of three! The 40-year-old actress announced that she had welcomed her third child, a daughter named Louise, with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, on Wednesday, September 25.

“Lou is here!” the A Walk to Remember star captioned her black-and-white Instagram post. “Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl, and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time.”

Mandy and Taylor, 39, are also parents to sons August “Gus” and Oscar “Ozzie.”

In the Instagram photo, the This Is Us alum laid on a hospital bed while cradling her newborn baby and looking up at her husband.

Three months prior, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child. In a cheeky Instagram post in June, Mandy teased that she wasn’t “sure where baby sister is going to fit into the equation” while sharing various Instagram photos of her sons enjoying some time on a playground.

Previously, Mandy opened up about giving birth for the first time. During a July 2022 interview on TODAY, the Princess Diaries star revealed that she couldn’t get an epidural because her “platelets are too low.”

“It was awful,” she admitted, before adding, “But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time.”

That year, Mandy canceled her In Real Life tour to focus on her health and her second pregnancy. At the time, she tried to bring her now-3-year-old, Gus, on tour with her but explained why that didn’t turn out well.

“It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster. Gus would be standing up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, ‘No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore,'” Mandy explained at the time. “He loves to travel. I’m just deeply grateful to have a malleable kid who can pretty much go everywhere — and that’s not to say we don’t have rough nights — but he was just living his best life. That was what I was hopeful for. He just really, really enjoyed himself and came back this more communicative, happier dude.”