How BuzzRx Takes the Stress Out of Pharmacy Trips (and How to Start Saving Today)

A recent report from U.S. Pharmacist reveals that almost 46% of Americans are prescribed at least one medication each month. This trend is even more pronounced among those aged 60 and older, with 85% taking at least one prescription drug. Moreover, research shows that today’s patients are equally likely to be managing five or more medications as they are to have just one prescription.

Despite the widespread use of prescription medications and increased acceptance of using prescriptions to treat a variety of conditions (including mental health issues), there is no denying that pharmacy trips can become rather stressful for the average person — and not just because of lengthy lines.

As Matthew Herfield, Co-Founder and CEO of BuzzRx, a prescription discount website and app service, explains, the soaring costs of prescription drugs are a significant source of stress for many households, turning every visit to the pharmacy into a financial burden.

Lowering Prescription Drug Costs

While cost-related factors are a stressor for many, the savings made available through BuzzRx can significantly reduce the strain on your wallet. “Drug costs continue to go up,” Herfield notes.

“This can be especially challenging for people who are managing chronic conditions, as well as older individuals who rely on multiple prescriptions to maintain their health. Even with insurance, not all drugs are necessarily going to be included in an insurer’s formulary, leaving patients to pay for their medication out of pocket. Increasing copays can also add to the financial burden, even when a drug is covered.”

Increasing prescription drug costs have been found to have a direct impact on compliance, particularly among low-income and older populations. An analysis from the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute found that among people aged 65 and older, 22% had skipped prescription refills due to the cost, while 23% skipped dosages to make their medication last longer.

In addition, 21% reduced spending on necessities like food or heat so they could afford their medications. The challenges are greatest for the uninsured and Medicare beneficiaries, who tend to pay the most out of pocket.

This is where BuzzRx’s prescription discount program makes a difference. “When customers use our free discount card or app, they can save up to 80% off their prescription drug costs,” Herfield explains.

“We negotiate discounts directly with the pharmacies so that cardholders can pay a lower rate for their medications. In some cases, the discounted rate may even be cheaper than what you would pay with your insurance copay. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs for everyone is key to improving prescription compliance and overall health outcomes.”

As part of this goal, BuzzRx prescription discount cards are free for all households, regardless of their income level, age, or insurance coverage. The idea is to help as many individuals and families as possible reduce the financial burden associated with prescription drugs.

Know Before You Go

One element that can contribute to the stress associated with pharmacy visits is not knowing how much you’ll need to pay for your drugs until you are actually at the pharmacy counter. For some, this experience often results in surprisingly high costs that they simply weren’t prepared to pay.

With BuzzRx, however, this doesn’t have to be the case.

As Herfield explains, “We’ve designed our website and app interface so you can easily search for your prescription by medication, dosage amount, and location. You’ll then see results for local pharmacies in your area, along with how much your prescription will cost at each location. Discounted rates vary from pharmacy to pharmacy, so this is a great way to do some comparison shopping before you go so you can find the best prices.”

The difference in pricing can be significant. As just one example, a search for Adderall on BuzzRx’s website returned discounted prices ranging from $22.16 to $45.16. For prescriptions that need to be refilled monthly, these types of savings can add up rather quickly over the course of the year. In fact, Herfield says that BuzzRx users who fill one prescription per month save an average of $845 per year.

In addition to finding the best price, this search feature can give patients added confidence as they head to the pharmacy since they will know exactly how much they will need to pay.

This can help households budget accordingly so they can better fit prescription medications into their overall financial picture. Receiving the best discount on your prescriptions and reducing your financial stress are only a few simple steps away.

Taking the Stress Out of Pharmacy Visits

While BuzzRx may not be able to reduce pharmacy wait times, Herfield is pleased with his company’s success in addressing the cost-related impact associated with pharmacy trips.

“No matter what kind of medication you need to manage your health, it shouldn’t become such a financial burden that you feel like you can’t follow prescription guidelines,” he says. “By helping make prescription costs more manageable, we can ultimately help everyone stay healthy by ensuring that they get the appropriate level of care.”

To start saving today, individuals can sign up for free through the BuzzRx website or app and receive their prescription discount card to use on their next trip to the pharmacy.

**This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.