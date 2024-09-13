“I cut back on alcohol. But I’m getting together with friends now more than ever.”

Image Credit: WYNK

Let’s talk about drinking and hanging out. They usually go hand in hand, right? But for me, those fun nights were starting to lose their appeal.

Don’t misunderstand – I love catching up with friends. The morning-after headaches and wasted Sundays, though? Those I could do without.

I found myself in a tough spot. I wanted to keep my social life active, but the thought of another hangover made me want to stay home. It felt like my body was telling me, “We’re not in college anymore. There has to be another way to have fun.”

I tried everything. Mocktails? Tasty, but they left me feeling like I was missing out. Limiting myself to one or two drinks? That worked sometimes, but social pressure often got the best of me. I even went through a phase of being the designated driver, but watching my friends get tipsy while I sipped on a soda wasn’t exactly thrilling.

A Surprising Discovery

The turning point came at my friend Jake’s birthday party. I was nursing my third beer, already dreading the next day, when I noticed Sarah. She was sipping what looked like sparkling water but grinning like she’d just heard the world’s best joke.

It turned out she was drinking a THC seltzer called WYNK. I couldn’t help but be intrigued.

Sarah explained that WYNK is sparkling water infused with THC and CBD, two compounds found in cannabis. The combination creates something called the “entourage effect” – basically, the THC and CBD work together to give you a balanced, enjoyable feeling without going overboard.

And get this – it’s legal in 37 states because it uses hemp-derived THC. You can actually order it online or find it in stores without needing a special card or prescription. It sounded almost too good to be true, but Sarah swore by it.

All Benefits, No Downsides

I peppered Sarah with questions. How did it make her feel? How long did it last? Did she ever feel out of control?

Sarah patiently answered each one, explaining that WYNK gave her a light, bubbly buzz that kicked in quickly and lasted about an hour and a half. She felt sociable and relaxed, but never out of control.

Best of all? No hangover the next day.

Taking The Plunge

Curiosity got the better of me, and I decided to try WYNK for myself. I ordered a variety pack online, which arrived quickly. Opening the box felt like unwrapping a gift – inside were cans of Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine.

I’ll admit, I was a bit nervous at first. Even though Sarah had explained how it worked, I was still worried about trying something new. What if it hit me too hard? What if I didn’t like how it made me feel?

My first experience with WYNK happened during a game night at my place. I opened a can of Black Cherry Fizz, feeling a little daring. The taste was pleasant – lightly fruity and refreshing. About fifteen minutes later, a pleasant, mellow feeling washed over me.

I found myself more talkative and quick to laugh, yet still sharp enough to hold my own in Trivial Pursuit. My friends noticed the change and soon everyone was sampling different flavors.

A New Social Scene

Since then, socializing has taken on a new dimension. Whether it’s beach days, backyard barbecues, or just unwinding after work, WYNK has become a staple. I’ve noticed I’m more present in conversations, more open to spontaneous plans, and genuinely enjoying myself more.

One of my favorite WYNK moments was at a friend’s wedding. Usually, these events would see me either overdoing it at the open bar or feeling left out while everyone else celebrated. This time, I brought a few cans of WYNK (with the bride’s permission, of course).

I danced, laughed, and celebrated with everyone else, but woke up the next day feeling great and ready for the post-wedding brunch.

The most significant change? Waking up feeling refreshed. Gone are the dreaded Sundays and wasted days recovering. Now I’m hitting the gym, tackling projects, and even making brunch plans without fear of feeling awful.

Try Wynk For Yourself

If you’re in a similar situation – wanting to socialize and relax without the drawbacks of alcohol – consider giving WYNK a try. They’re currently offering a deal for new customers: $15 off and free shipping on variety packs when you use the code STARTER.

Why not visit WYNK’s website and see what they have to offer? You might discover a new favorite way to enjoy spending time with your friends.

[TRY WYNK & GET $15 OFF →]